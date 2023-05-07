Though Real Madrid just won another title, Carlo Ancelotti's future is uncertain. Florentino Perez spoke about it. Read here for the details.

Real Madrid just won the Copa del Rey after an exciting final against Osasuna at La Cartuja in Sevilla. In a span of just 475 days, Carlo Ancelotti has given the club every possible title: Champions League, La Liga, Spanish Cup, Spanish Super Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

However, considering Barcelona are dominating this year's Spanish league, there are many questions around Ancelotti's future with the famous Merengues. That's the level of pressure at the most important team in the world.

Furthermore, Brazil have clearly expressed their desire to sign Carlo Ancelotti towards the 2026 World Cup. Now, Real Madrid's president, Florentino Perez, finally spoke loud and clear about the controversy.

Will Carlo Ancelotti leave Real Madrid at the end of the season?

Carlo Ancelotti's contract with Real Madrid expires on June 2024. However, the big question is the massive offer from Brazil. After winning the Copa del Rey against Osasuna, Florentino Perez announced his final decision.

"I don't want to hear anymore about the subject. He has a contract and we are happy. It's been a very tough tournament. I'm very happy. All the titles requiere a lot of effort and sacrifice."

So, even though Brazil is knocking on the door, Carlo Ancelotti will stay with Real Madrid at least one more season. Still, the World Cup is three years away and, if they wait for Ancelotti, the five-time world champions might still get the coach they want in 2024. We'll see if they're patient enough.