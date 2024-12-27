NFL News: Patrick Mahomes' teammate makes strong complaint about Andy Reid's Chiefs' tough schedule

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day to move to a record of 15-1 and secure the top spot in the AFC West. The 2024 NFL season continues to be near perfect for Andy Reid‘s team, thanks in large part to the stellar performances of star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs appreciate the current run because it has not been easy to put together a winning streak of this magnitude. Reid‘s men have had to deal with significant injuries and a tough schedule that has seen them win three games in eleven days.

Patrick Mahomes has been constant in valuing the Chiefs‘ effort. He has been joined by several players such as cornerback Trent McDuffie, who did not hesitate to express his opinion on the wear and tear caused by a tight schedule.

McDuffie complains about Chiefs’ schedule

“Three games in 11 days is crazy for anybody. I thought we handled it really well. I thought the coaches did a good job of helping us physically and giving us a little more time mentally to get things done. It’s a chance to thank those guys,” Mahomes’ teammate Trent McDuffie said.

Trent McDuffie of the Kansas City Chiefs

“It was tough, mentally, physically, there’s a lot of strain, especially these past two days, trying to travel here and figure out what the team’s doing. I mean, a lot of guys came in, stepping in and out,” cornerback McDuffie said at a press conference.

What are the three games the Chiefs played in eleven days?

The intense stretch of three games in just over a week began on December 15 with a 21-7 win over the Cleveland Browns. Six days later, the Chiefs defeated the Houston Texans, and on Christmas Day, December 25, they beat the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

When will the Chiefs be back in action?

After a string of games, the Kansas City Chiefs will close out their regular season when they visit the Denver Broncos in Week 18, the first weekend of January. While it has been an intense stretch, Andy Reid’s team, led by Patrick Mahomes, will have several days of rest, including the option to sit key players to ensure they’re in better shape for the playoffs.