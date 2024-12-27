Despite a devastating loss against the Kansas City Chiefs, Russell Wilson still believes the Pittsburgh Steelers can make a deep playoff run. For this reason, the veteran quarterback delivered a strong motivational message to all his teammates.

“These guys in this locker room aren’t giving up. There’s so much to still look forward to. There’s still a chance. We still have an unbelievable chance to do great things. It’s going to take all of us. That’s what it’s going to take to be champions. All of our effort and all of our mentality. I’m counting on us to do that.”

Now, the next challenge for the Steelers on their path to the Super Bowl will be to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals to keep fighting for the AFC North title or, at least, secure the No. 5 seed. This would likely send them to Houston for the wild card round, and then a potential rematch with Patrick Mahomes.

What is the Steelers record right now?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a 10-6 record and have already secured their spot in the playoffs. For Russell Wilson, it doesn’t matter if they don’t win the division, as the postseason is a new story to be written with one goal in mind: the Super Bowl.

“When you come into a season, you’re looking really for one goal. One important goal. Everybody is. All 32 teams are. People get eliminated along the way. People get knocked out early. In a way, it’s like a 16-round fight. In that fight, you may win some rounds early, you may get beat down halfway through, but, hopefully, around 14, 15 or 16, we’re standing tall.”

