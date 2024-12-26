Cristiano Ronaldo's successor rumored to leave Manchester United following coach Amorim's arrival

The 2024-25 season has been a challenging one for Manchester United. Initially, the team aimed to compete for the title, but poor results in the Premier League led to the departure of Erik Ten Hag and the appointment of Ruben Amorim. With the new coach at the helm, several players have seen their roles diminish, and some could be on their way out in the near future, including a young talent who has drawn comparisons to Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United’s board and Amorim have identified a short list of players considered essential for the club’s future. These players, who are seen as key assets for upcoming challenges, include Amad Diallo, Kobbie Mainoo, Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro, Andre Onana, Lisandro Martinez, Manuel Ugarte, and Rasmus Hojlund.

However, one surprising omission is Alejandro Garnacho. The recent winner of the Puskas Goal of the Year at FIFA’s The Best ceremony had been highly valued by the club, fans, and analysts alike, but since Amorim’s arrival, his prominence has waned.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Under the new coach, Garnacho has started three matches (in each, he was substituted) and come off the bench in three others. In those appearances, he failed to score or provide any assists, and his level has not matched the expectations set in previous seasons. He was also notably left out of the squad for Manchester United’s most important match of the season so far, the victory over Manchester City.

Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United

Advertisement

What’s next for Garnacho?

Although Garnacho is not considered essential by Amorim, he also isn’t expected to be part of the player clear-out during the upcoming transfer window. According to reports, players such as Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, and Antony are more likely to be shown the door.

Advertisement

Garnacho’s absence from both the “untouchables” and “outgoing” lists suggests that Manchester United will not actively look to sell him. However, should a convincing offer come in, they may consider allowing him to leave. Reports from The Sun indicate that Atletico Madrid is one of the European giants monitoring the situation closely.

Advertisement

see also Man United coach Ruben Amorim sends clear message to Garnacho, Rashford after derby snub

Garnacho and the Ronaldo comparison

Since making his debut at Manchester United at just 17, Alejandro Garnacho has often been compared to Cristiano Ronaldo and referred to as CR7’s potential ‘successor.’ Both players are right-footed, occupy similar winger roles (with Ronaldo also playing there early in his career), and share comparable attributes such as explosiveness, speed, and a knack for long-range shooting.

Garnacho has embraced these comparisons, often citing Ronaldo as one of his inspirations. The two even formed a close relationship during their brief time together at Manchester United. As Lionel Messi‘s teammate in the Argentina national team as well, Garnacho has access to a wealth of experience and role models to help him develop into a top-level star.

Advertisement