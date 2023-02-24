The Kings League continues to gain traction as a high-profile former Barcelona, PSG, and Brazilian national team player prepares to suit up.

Former World Cup winner claims had his games been played at midnight ‘I’d been the best in the world´

The Kings League is something to start taking serious, Javier Saviola, Javier Hernández, Sergio Agüero, and Iker Casillas have all guest played in the seven a side league. The Kings League has gathered so much interest that even LaLiga president Javier Tebas had to dismiss that LaLiga is in direct competition with the Kings League for eyeballs.

That being said the league established by Gerard Piqué and Ibai Llanos has had peak audiences of just under 1 million viewers on YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch and is marketed to a younger audience. One that LaLiga has been stated as losing over the last few years.

Now the league may have signed their biggest name so far and that is one time best player in the world Ronaldinho Gaúcho, who had a funny comment when he was presented last night.

Ronaldinho on the Kings League

In a presentation that shocked many around the world, the cheerful Ronaldinho was quick to state to Gerard Piqué and Ibai Llanos, “If all my games were played at midnight, I’d been the best player in the world”.

The quote comes as a joke among the content creators and Brazilian legend who in fact was the world’s best player prior to the arrival of Lionel Messi. Despite his party lifestyle Ronaldinho has a career many envy, playing for clubs like PSG, Barcelona, AC Milan, and later winning Copa Libertadores with Atlético Mineiro.

Aside from winning the 2002 World Cup with Brazil, Ronaldinho won a Copa America and Confederations Cup with his national team. At the club level the incredible dribbler won 11 championships in total.