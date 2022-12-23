The word sore loser comes to mind when it comes to people or teams that just can’t accept, they lost. It happened in 2018 in the Copa Libertadores final where River Plate defeated Boca Juniors and Boca spent almost a year in TAS hearings trying to veto the final.

Now in France it seems that the French also can’t take that they lost the 2022 World Cup to Argentina. An online petition conducted by Mes Opinions has 201,000 signatures in hopes the final will be replayed based on what is being called “mistakes by the referee”.

The petition also makes a case that World Cup final referee Szymon Marciniak was “sold” or on the take and that the final should be replayed based on those mistakes.

Argentina and France World Cup final

The World Cup final in Qatar between Argentina and France will go down in history as one of the best finals, a 3-3 match that saw Argentina lift their third World Cup trophy on penalty kicks. The game also cemented Lionel Messi’s legacy as possibly the greatest soccer player of all time.

French press has also made a claim that Argentina’s third goal should have been disallowed due to a pitch invasion by the Argentine substitutes on the bench who had stepped on the field. It is a common practice for players to be slightly on the field during key moments of some games and is not the first time it has happened.

If only we can get a petition signed to ban Salt Bae from future World Cups…