Marcelo Gallardo became an institution at River Plate winning in the process two Copa Libertadores, one of them by defeating Boca Juniors in an epic final. Here are some of the rumored replacements for the man who came to be known as Napoleon.

Eight years ago, River Plate in Argentina was trying to get itself on its feet. Despite winning a championship with legendary manager Ramon Diaz, River was miles away from their place as one of Argentina’s top sides. Marcelo Gallardo was hired with the task of bringing River back to its foundations, he delivered in spades.

From 2014-2022 Gallardo would win an unprecedented 14 championships with the club he debuted as a player in 1993. Among those 14 titles were countless victories over archrival Boca Juniors, none bigger than defeating them for the 2018 Copa Libertadores. Considered by many to have been one of the most influential managers in South American soccer history, Gallardo leaves River Plate a much bigger club than when he found it.

Aside from the titles, Gallardo built a foundation of professionalism, team first mentality, training intensity, and proper codes of conduct often missing from teams in Argentina nowadays. With Gallardo ending his run as River manager the club must look elsewhere to fill the biggest shoes in River Plate’s history.

Possible replacements for Marcelo Gallardo at River Plate

Upon Gallardo’s announcement that he’d step down from River Plate at the end of the current season, important pundits, and media sources like Diario Ole have already reported who might be on River Plate’s shortlist.

The first major name is Pablo Aimar, currently an assistant on the Argentine national team. Like Gallardo Aimar was an elegant midfielder and an exceptional professional, his results with the Argentine youth sides have been positive and he could be swayed to leave the Argentine side for this once in a lifetime chance.

Former River Plate and Bayern Munich defender Martin Demichelis is also on the list as well. Demichelis is currently working with Bayern Munich’s youth side and has expressed interest in returning to coach River Plate.

Another elegant former winger Santiago Solari could also step in, unlike Aimar and Demichelis, Solari has already coached at the highest levels as an interim coach at Real Madrid and was the first team coach of America in Mexico.

Other names that could step in are Ricardo Gareca former national team coach of Peru and to a lesser extent Alexander Medina, who has had a poor season at Velez Sarsfield.