Freiburg will receive Bayern Munich this Saturday, April 8 for the Matchday 27 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Tuchel's debut at the helm of Bayern Munich was quite auspicious. They beat Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund 4-2 to claim first place in the standings. However, what seemed to be a truly excellent start to the century due to the victory in "Der Klassiker" ended up turning into a nightmare in Tuchel's second game as coach.
Against all odds, they lost in the quarterfinals of the DFB-Pokal against none other than this same rival from Matchday 27. Yes, Freiburg gave the big surprise by eliminating the main favorite to win this competition. And now of course they are looking to give a new surprise in the Bundesliga, where they are currently in fourth place, 8 behind Bayern, but the 3 points would bring them quite close to the top.
Freiburg vs Bayern: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 10:30 AM
Australia: 12:30 AM (April 9)
Bangladesh: 7:30 PM
Belgium: 3:30 PM
Brazil: 10:30 AM
Canada: 9:30 AM
Croatia: 3:30 PM
Denmark: 3:30 PM
Egypt: 3:30 PM
France: 3:30 PM
Germany: 3:30 PM
Ghana: 1:30 PM
Greece: 4:30 PM
India: 7:00 PM
Indonesia: 9:30 PM
Ireland: 2:30 PM
Israel: 4:30 PM
Italy: 3:30 PM
Jamaica: 8:30 AM
Kenya: 4:30 PM
Malaysia: 9:30 PM
Mexico: 7:30 AM
Morocco: 3:30 PM
Netherlands: 3:30 PM
New Zealand: 2:30 AM (April 9)
Nigeria: 2:30 PM
Norway: 3:30 PM
Philippines: 9:30 PM
Poland: 3:30 PM
Portugal: 2:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 4:30 PM
Serbia: 3:30 PM
Singapore: 9:30 PM
South Africa: 3:30 PM
Spain: 3:30 PM
Sweden: 3:30 PM
Switzerland: 3:30 PM
UAE: 5:30 PM
UK: 2:30 PM
United States: 9:30 AM (ET)
Freiburg vs Bayern: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: beIN Sports Connect
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium
Canada: Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet Now Plus
Croatia: Sport club 1 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 3, beIN Sports HD 3
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Sport Bundesliga 2, Sky Go, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD
Ghana: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Greece: Nova Sports 3
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
Indonesia: mola.tv, Mola, Mola TV App
International: Onefootball, Bet365
Israel: Sports 3
Italy: sky sports 254
Kenya: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: beIN Sports English 3, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Norway: V Sport 2, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 4 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 3
Serbian: SportKlub 1 Serbia
Singapore: StarHub TV+, HUB Sports 2
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Sport Bundesliga 2
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3, TOD, beIN Sports English 3
USA: ESPN+