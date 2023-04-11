A French outlet is facing backlash for mocking Kylian Mbappe, shortly after doing the same with his PSG teammate Lionel Messi.

Paris Saint-Germain entered the season with high aspirations. Even though things didn't go their way last year, everyone in the French capital looked optimistic they'd turn things around this time.

However, nothing went according to plan. Despite their comfortable position in the Ligue 1, fans are unhappy with the team as it leaves a lot to be desired on the field and is no longer competing for the UEFA Champions League title.

Lionel Messi has been facing levels of criticism he never heard before, but Kylian Mbappe is the one of the few PSG stars to elude the critics. In fact, a French newspaper recently faced backlash for mocking the striker.

French outlet that mocked Messi now making fun of Mbappe

The renowned newspaper L'Equipe published a cartoon that took a subtle shot at Mbappe for his recent Instagram post in which he took distance from PSG's advertisements using his image.

In the cartoon, called "Mbappe controls his communication," fans appear to talk about Mbappe during a game between PSG and Nice. "Mbappe isn't running too fast, right?," a fan asks another spectator, who answers ironically: "Yes, it's to prove that not everything has to focus on him. It's a great strategy."

This didn't sit well with fans since Mbappe is deeply admired and respected in his country. Last week, the same outlet published a cartoon of Messi with holes in his hands and feet as a criticism for his performances.