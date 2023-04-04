Galatasaray will face Istanbul Basaksehir in a game valid for the quarterfinal of the 2022/2023 Turkish Cup. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

It will be an interesting duel in search of a place in the semifinals of the Turkish Cup. On one side will be Istanbul Basaksehir, who currently march in 6th place in the Turkish Super League. Although they still have chances to qualify for the Conference League, they are far away in the fight for the championship, so this cup is their only chance to be champions.

In the case of Galatasaray, they are the current leaders of the Turkish Super League, with a difference of 9 points over Fenerbahce, their immediate pursuers (who also have a game to recover). Of course, they will do their best to repeat the good performances they are having in the league in this Turkish Cup, in which they are one of the main candidates.

Galatasaray vs Istanbul Basaksehir: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 2:30 PM

Brazil: 2:30 PM

Canada: 1:30 PM

Jamaica: 12:30 PM

Mexico: 11:30 AM

Serbia: 7:30 PM

Turkey: 8:30 PM

United States: 1:30 PM (ET)

Galatasaray vs Istanbul Basaksehir: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Austria: To Spor

Slovenia: SportKlub HD Slovenia

Turkey: To Spor