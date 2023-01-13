Shakira shocked the world with her new song dedicated to Gerard Pique. The BZRP Music Sessions collaboration with Bizarrap, Vol. 53, has broken almost every record for a Latin song in different platforms such as YouTube.
After hearing the lyrics of the song, it's obvious that Shakira sends a harsh message to Gerard Pique and his actual couple, Clara Chia. The comparison with some objects as references is trending almost in every country. You changed a Ferrari for a Twingo or a Rolex for a Casio are some examples of that.
Now, just one day later after the scandal, Gerard Pique appeared in a massive event for the Kings League at Twitch. When no one expected him to talk about the song, Pique made an incredible announcement after the controversy with Shakira.
Pique: We've reached an agreement with Casio for the Kings League
Gerard Pique was the star of the Kings League announcement of a mystery player which has appeared dressed as a clown. So, after Shakira and the song dedicated to him, Pique went all-in and announced a partnership with Casio, the famous brand of watches Shakira compared to a Rolex.
'We've reached an agreement with Casio', were the words by Gerard Pique. No joke. In fact, Pique gave to each of the nine presidents of the Kings League clubs a Casio watch as a gift.