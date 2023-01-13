After the scandal with the new song by Shakira, Gerard Pique appeared to make an important announcement for the Kings League. Here, check out the details of this incredible partnership.

Shakira shocked the world with her new song dedicated to Gerard Pique. The BZRP Music Sessions collaboration with Bizarrap, Vol. 53, has broken almost every record for a Latin song in different platforms such as YouTube.

After hearing the lyrics of the song, it's obvious that Shakira sends a harsh message to Gerard Pique and his actual couple, Clara Chia. The comparison with some objects as references is trending almost in every country. You changed a Ferrari for a Twingo or a Rolex for a Casio are some examples of that.

Now, just one day later after the scandal, Gerard Pique appeared in a massive event for the Kings League at Twitch. When no one expected him to talk about the song, Pique made an incredible announcement after the controversy with Shakira.

Pique: We've reached an agreement with Casio for the Kings League

Gerard Pique was the star of the Kings League announcement of a mystery player which has appeared dressed as a clown. So, after Shakira and the song dedicated to him, Pique went all-in and announced a partnership with Casio, the famous brand of watches Shakira compared to a Rolex.

'We've reached an agreement with Casio', were the words by Gerard Pique. No joke. In fact, Pique gave to each of the nine presidents of the Kings League clubs a Casio watch as a gift.