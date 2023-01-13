Christian Pulisic's contract with Chelsea expires next year and Joao Felix's arrival might be a sign of things to come for the USMNT star. Read here to find out what's the final decision of Graham Potter regarding Pulisic.

Chelsea are living one of their worst moments in recent history. In the Premier League, the Blues are on 10th place almost 20 points behind Arsenal who are the current leaders. At this pace, the club might finish empty handed for European competitions towards next season. Just a few days ago, they were crushed 4-0 by Manchester City in the third round of the FA Cup.

Last September, when the first signs of turmoil appeared, the front office made a surprising decision and fired Thomas Tuchel. Then, after a great tenure with Brighton, Graham Potter took the coaching job. As expected, the winter transfer market was going to be crucial for the new project.

However, things haven't gone as expected for Chelsea. That's why the team is making quick and massive moves such as the arrival of Joao Felix. As a consequence, Christian Pulisic's future might be in jeopardy in England considering his contract expires next year. Continue reading to find out what Graham Potter said about the USMNT star.

Will Christian Pulisic leave Chelsea after the signing of Joao Felix?

With the signing of Joao Felix, and the recent knee injury suffered by Christian Pulisic, rumors started to swirl. Pulisic is out at least two months and his contract expires on June of 2024. So, Chelsea have to make a decision soon if they wish to keep or not the USMNT star.

If they want to get something in return, next summer might be the last window to transfer Christian Pulisic. So, with a crowded attack since the arrival of Joao Felix, Graham Potter faced the definitive question. Will Christian Pulisic leave Chelsea after his injury?

"No chance. No. There was never any consideration of anything about that anyway. He is disappointed, but he is optimistic that he can come back quicker than the two months. So, he is in that phase where he is just trying to keep his fingers crossed and hopefully his rehab goes well."