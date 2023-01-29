The 2023 FIFA Club World Cup has finally arrived. Read here to check out how to listen to the games on radio.

The latest FIFA Club World Cup will be played from February 1 to February 11 in Morocco. It will the 19th edition of the tournament that gathers the best teams from each confederation around the world and, of course, one squad representing the host country.

The FIFA World Cup participants are: Flamengo (CONMEBOL), Real Madrid (UEFA), Al Hilal (AFC), Wydad Casablanca (CAF), Seattle Sounders (CONCACAF), Auckland City (OFC) and Al Ahly (host nation spot). It's important to clarify that Al Ahly are a club from Egypt, but they took the place of a Moroccan host team considering Wydad Casablanca won the 2021-2022 CAF Champions League. They’re in as runners-up of that tournament.

So, everything is ready for what should be a spectacular edition in the two host cities: Tangier and Rabat. Read here to find out how to listen to the games of the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup on radio.

FIFA Club World Cup 2023: How to listen to the games on radio

In the United States, Fox Sports is the official broadcaster of the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup. So, the options to listen each game of the tournament will be Fox Sports Radio and SiriusXM.