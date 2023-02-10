Martin Odegaard, who spent four seasons on loan before signing with Arsenal permanently in 2021, has spoken publicly about his struggles during his time at Real Madrid. He has now aimed shots at the club, claiming that if he were Spanish, he would have been allowed more time to develop.

Huge expectations were placed on Martin Odegaard when he joined Real Madrid in 2015 at the tender age of 16. The then-rising stat was one of the most popular kids in Europe, but he struggled to make an impression in the Spanish capital.

The Norwegian eventually settled in during loan stints in the Dutch Eredivisie, and Real Sociedad, with the last stint being cut short in order to reestablish himself in Madrid. However, the COVID-19 pandemic effectively ended any hopes he had of earning additional playing time.

Following his decision to begin exploring other options, Arsenal made an initial loan offer in January 2021, with the option to make the loan permanent later that year. His move to England has given him the sense of security he was lacking, and the midfielder has subsequently blossomed, leading to the Gunners' current five-point advantage at the top of the Premier League.

What did Martin Odegaard say about his failed Real Madrid spell?

After remaining silent about his permanent departure from Real Madrid, Martin Odegaard has now spoken up and claimed that he would have been able to become a regular starter for the club had he not been an international player. The 24-year-old Arsenal captain addressed The Players' Tribune candidly about his time spent in the Spanish capital.

“We made this plan with the club that I would train every day with the first team but get regular game time with the B team. It seemed like a smart plan at the time, but it worked out that I ended up not finding my place with either group. With the B team, I wasn’t with them regularly so I didn’t find that connection. In the first team, I was just some kid who came to train. I wasn’t involved in matches. I felt a bit like an outsider. I was stuck in between.

“I stopped playing with the spark that was typical of my game. I went a bit too safe for a time. I was worrying more about not making mistakes than actually playing my game. My game was always about making a difference. Playing the difficult pass. I can understand why it happened now. I was still a little kid, but I’ve learned that you have to be ruthless. You have to not give a f***. You have to show the real you on the pitch.

“Maybe If I’d been Spanish, I might have been given a bit more time to grow. Honestly, I don’t know. In the end, it’s just the nature of the hype machine. There is no in-between in modern football. You’re either the best signing in history, or you’re sh**", the ace was quoted as saying.