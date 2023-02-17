Inter will play against Udinese this Saturday, February 7 at the San Siro Stadium in what will be the Matchday 23 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Napoli's 2-0 victory over Sassuolo left the situation very difficult for their current pursuers. Although with one more game, the Neapolitan team obtained a difference of 18 points with respect to its immediate pursuit, Inter. For this reason, the Milan team needs victory to try to reduce that difference.
Their rivals are not an easy team. It is nothing less than Udinese, who have had good performances this year thanks to which they have been able to reach the qualification positions for the European Cup. With 30 points, they would be taking last place, and of course they don't want to lose that precious position.
Inter vs Udinese: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM (February 19)
Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (February 19)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 7:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
Greece: 8:45 PM
India: 1:15 AM (February 19)
Indonesia: 3:45 AM (February 19)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM (February 19)
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 8:45 AM (February 19)
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Philippines: 3:45 AM (February 19)
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 3:45 AM (February 19)
South Africa: 9:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 11:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Inter vs Udinese: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports
Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZ PLAY
France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now
Greece: Space Sport 2 HD
India: Sports18, Sports18 HD, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia
International: Bet365, Onefootball
Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com
Israel: Sports 1
Italy: Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K, DAZN, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV, Sky Sport 251
Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3
Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+
Morocco: STARZ PLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV4
Saudi Arabia: STARZ PLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore
South Africa: MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Spain: Movistar Champions League
Sweden: Sportkanalen, C More Sweden
Switzerland: BlueSport 4, BlueSport
United Arab Emirates: STARZ PLAY
United Kingdom: BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+