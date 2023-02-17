For the Matchday 23 of the 2022/2023 Serie A, Inter will receive Udinese. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Inter will play against Udinese this Saturday, February 7 at the San Siro Stadium in what will be the Matchday 23 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Napoli's 2-0 victory over Sassuolo left the situation very difficult for their current pursuers. Although with one more game, the Neapolitan team obtained a difference of 18 points with respect to its immediate pursuit, Inter. For this reason, the Milan team needs victory to try to reduce that difference.

Their rivals are not an easy team. It is nothing less than Udinese, who have had good performances this year thanks to which they have been able to reach the qualification positions for the European Cup. With 30 points, they would be taking last place, and of course they don't want to lose that precious position.

Inter vs Udinese: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (February 19)

Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (February 19)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 7:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

Greece: 8:45 PM

India: 1:15 AM (February 19)

Indonesia: 3:45 AM (February 19)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM (February 19)

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM (February 19)

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 3:45 AM (February 19)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM (February 19)

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Inter vs Udinese: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZ PLAY

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

Greece: Space Sport 2 HD

India: Sports18, Sports18 HD, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia

International: Bet365, Onefootball

Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com

Israel: Sports 1

Italy: Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K, DAZN, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV, Sky Sport 251

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Morocco: STARZ PLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV4

Saudi Arabia: STARZ PLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore

South Africa: MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Spain: Movistar Champions League

Sweden: Sportkanalen, C More Sweden

Switzerland: BlueSport 4, BlueSport

United Arab Emirates: STARZ PLAY

United Kingdom: BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+

