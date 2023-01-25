Juarez will host Chivas at Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez on Matchday 4 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

On Matchday 4 of the 2023 Liga MX Juarez will battle Chivas at Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez. Read along to know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free. If you are in the US, it will be available on FuboTV (free trial).

Juarez showed different versions in this championship so far. They lost both of their away matches against Pumas and Pachuca, but the only game played at home was a win. The clear 3-0 victory over Tijuana should give them enough boost to get another one in their stadium.

Chivas also didn’t have a decent start of the season in these three matchdays. They did win in their opener against Monterrey 1-0, although Guadalajara couldn’t keep up with that level of performances. A tie vs Atletico San Luis along with a defeat hosting Toluca means they get here after two winning-less games.

Juarez vs Chivas: Date

Chivas will visit Juarez on Matchday 4 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 this Saturday, January 28. The game will be played at Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez.

Juarez vs Chivas: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:10 PM

CT: 9:10 PM

MT: 8:10 PM

PT: 7:10 PM

How to watch Juarez vs Chivas in the US

The game between Juarez and Chivas on Matchday 4 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (free trial) in the US. The other option is Fox Sports.