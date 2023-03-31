Sergio Kun Aguero has become a celebrity on social media, especially on Twitch, after his recent appearances in the Kings League and also as part of Argentina's National Team during the Qatar 202 World Cup. Though he didn't play or had a spot in the roster, Aguero was very important mentally and emotionally for the group.

In the last months, Sergio Kun Aguero has used all these platforms to talk about different subjects. His reach is just incredible with followers. 16 million on Twitter, 30 million on Instagram and 11 million in TikTok. So, any story by Kun is going to have major repercussions.

Now, in one of those famous videos, Sergio Kun Aguero decided to speak loud and clear about a scandal he lived while he was playing for Manchester City. The revelations by Aguero prove that the Premier League tried to cover a huge injustice. Read here to check out the details.

Premier League stripped award from Sergio Kun Aguero

Sergio Kun Aguero was only 23-years old when he signed a five-year, $40 million contract with Manchester City in 2011 after leaving Atletico Madrid. That season, the striker was sensational scoring 23 goals in 34 matches at the Premier League. As a consequence, he was a favorite to claim many individual awards.

Sergio Kun Aguero's performance in the 2011-2012 season was so good that he became a clear front runner to win the award for Best Young Player. That even put him in the conversation for Best Player overall with stars such as Robin van Persie or Wayne Rooney. Then, something unexpected happened.

"I was told by Manchester City that I had to travel to London because they (Premier League) were gonna give me the Best Young Player award. I was 23-years old and they told me I was leading in votes by a lot. Then, 15 minutes before arriving to the hotel, Manchester City tell me there's been a problem with the votes. Premier League was going to give the award to Kyle Walker (Tottenham)."

Then, Aguero explained the incredible reasons why this happened. "The votes of the captains and players for me were mixed-up between the votes given as Best Young Player and also as Best Player of the Season (overall). Many voted for me as Best Player overall and few as Best Young Player. So, if you put together both categories, I would have easily won (Young Player award). However, they invalidated the votes for Best Player for the Young Player category. That was the confusion. And Kyle Walker won scoring one goal. It was really weird."

A few weeks later, Kun Aguero spoke about the scandal in an interview with Henry, but, the company in charge received orders not to publish it. "If I said something about it in the future, the Premier League was going to sanction me. Now, I can say it. I couldn't say at the time, because the Premier League was going to suspend me for three games if that interview came out. I don't know what happened."