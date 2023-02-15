Some high-ranking members of Paris Saint-Germain are suspected of having a hand in the ongoing takeover bid for Manchester United. Now, an automated translation error in an Instagram post by Kylian Mbappe looks to have thrown gasoline to the flames.

Paris Saint-Germain's 1-0 loss to Bayern in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Tuesday may have been worsened by the premature return of Kylian Mbappe. The French forward sustained a thigh injury on February 1 and was expected to miss three weeks of action.

Nonetheless, the attacker was unexpectedly included in Christophe Galtier's squad only 13 days later and made his debut off the bench at the Parc des Princes. During a difficult night for the French champions, Mbappe had a goal he scored called out due to offside as Kingsley Coman scored for his new team against the one he used to play for.

As a result, the Bavarian visitors, despite playing with just 10 players, won the first leg of their last 16 matchups at the Parc des Princes. Meanwhile, Christophe Galtier's players' recent play has been shaky, as seen by their third straight defeat in all competitions.

What did Kylian Mbappe's Instagram post say?

Following his team's loss to Bayern in the Champions League, Kylian Mbappe resorted to social media to offer words of encouragement to the Parisians' fans. However, the Instagram photo that he posted, though, has his followers scratching their heads.

The AI translation feature has caused much confusion among the superstar's following base when a message was posted in French. The 24-year-old striker just uploaded a photo with the caption, "Tout reste à faire...", a literal translation of which is “Everything remains to be done…”.

Interestingly, for supporters of Manchester United, the statement was translated and even includes an unusual addition, "Manchester United’s team is now on PSG". This confusing rendition comes days after news broke that a Qatari investment vehicle backed by the Emir of Qatar was planning to make an offer to buy the Old Trafford side.