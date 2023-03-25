The Liga has deleted Gavi from the Barcelona first-team roster on their website, which include the names of all senior squad players in the league. Read on to find out how this will affect Xavi Hernandez and his side, Barcelona.

A new deal between Gavi and Barcelona was signed in September of last year, but it was not officially recorded until January because of Financial Fair Play concerns. The Blaugrana extended the 18-year-old a fresh four-year agreement in September, with a buyout clause of €1 billion and the guarantee of the jersey No. 6, formerly worn by Xavi.

According to The Athletic's story, another condition in the planned agreement said that the Spanish international may depart Camp Nou if he was not registered as a first-team player by June 30, 2023, while he was still on a junior team contract. Even though they had to secure a court order for a stopgap remedy, the Catalans got the registration done on the last day of the January transfer window.

Nevertheless, La Liga appealed the registration of the midfielder, and the decision was reversed since the Catalans were found to have submitted their documentation late. Then, a judge rejected the club's appeal of the judgment, allowing Gavi to back to the youth contract he had before signing the new agreement last year.

What does Gavi's removal from La Liga website mean for Barcelona?

In a further escalation of Barcelona's disagreement with La Liga, the league's website has removed Gavi from the team's official first-team roster. This verdict follows the 10th Commercial Court of Barcelona's rejection of his late application to join the Barca senior team earlier this week.

So, Gavi will remain enrolled with the Youth A squad and cannot join the first team until the Catalans' wage is reduced. Legal services for the club want to file an appeal with the Provincial Court of Barcelona, but the despite that, the teenager will go back to donning the No. 30 jersey on his back again, which is reserved for youth players.

Barcelona only list Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Ferran Torres, Franck Kessie, Frenkie de Jong, Marc Casado, and Pablo Torre as midfielders on the official La Liga website, with the latter two players now playing for the reserve squad. Several teams would compete for the 18-year-old's services if they had the chance to sign him for free.

If Gavi decides to leave Camp Nou, he will undoubtedly have offers from some of the best teams in Europe. There have been rumors that Premier League clubs like Liverpool, Manchester City, and Manchester United are interested in signing the youngster.