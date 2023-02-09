Manchester United will visit Leeds United at Elland Road on Matchday 23 of the 2022-2023 Premier League. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

This will be a rematch of the game they played just a few days before this clash.

Manchester United entered a part of the season where they aren’t being regular in the EPL. They are still in the third place seven points behind Arsenal, but they have two more games than the Gunners. Their current run in the league made them lose some momentum since they won in only one of the last four matchdays.

For Leeds United the reality is even more concerning. Their 16th spot that has them one point ahead of the relegation is one of their issues. As of now, they still haven’t found a new coach after firing Jesse Marsch. The bright side for them is that they were able to rescue a 2-2 tie against the Red Devils at Old Trafford on Wednesday, although it’s worth noting that the scoreboard was 2-0 to their favor.

When will Leeds United vs Manchester United be played?

Leeds United will go up against Manchester United on Matchday 23 of the 2022-2023 Premier League this Sunday, February 12. The game will be played at Elland Road.

Leeds United vs Manchester United: Time by State in the US

ET: 9 AM

CT: 8 AM

MT: 7 AM

PT: 6 AM

How to watch Leeds United vs Manchester United in the US

The game between Leeds United and Manchester United on Matchday 23 of the 2022-2023 Premier League will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (free trial) in the US. The other options are nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, Telemundo, USA Network, and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.