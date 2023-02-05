America keep climbing back in the standings of Liga MX Clausura 2023. However, they might lose a key player due to injury.

Club America seem to be back on track following a tremendous 6-0 win against Mazatlan and a tough 2-2 tie at Torreon facing Santos Laguna. They are the favorites to win it all in Mexico, but there were some big doubts in the start of the tournament with only three points in the first three games.

Though the victories didn't came in the first weeks, the truth is America are still undefeated after five matches. They are one of the best attacks in Liga MX with 12 goals scored only behind the reigning champions, Pachuca.

However, America just suffered a huge blow against Santos Laguna considering a key player might be sidelined for several weeks. Read here to find out what happened in Clausura 2023.

America might lose key player for several weeks with injury

Alejandro Zendejas had a tear in his right leg during the first half of the match between America and Santos Laguna in Torreon. The 24-year old midfielder left the field on a strecther with visible pain after his muscular problem.

In minute 16', Alejandro Zendejas tried to help teammate Emilio Lara on defense and, on that sprint, he felt pain in the right leg and fell to the ground. He immediately asked for medical assistance.

A few days ago, Alejandro Zendejas had extra load of work when he traveled to the USMNT minicamp. He even played 90 minutes in the friendly match against Serbia. The final medical diagnosis will be revealed on Monday, but, according to the first reports, Alejandro Zendejas could miss at least four weeks.