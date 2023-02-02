Lionel Messi led Argentina to their third FIFA World Cup title at Qatar 2022. Throughout the whole tournement, they were under the spotlight as critics said the player's behavior was not the best and he got back at them for those words.

There is no doubt that Argentinawas one of the most judged national teams at Qatar 2022. Lionel Messi has now responded to those critics who said that the player's behavior was not the best with a solid statement: 'It is unfair how they treated us'.

Lionel Messi finally got the trophy he had been looking for his entire career. The Albiceleste won its third FIFA World Cup at Qatar 2022 and silenced those who thought they wouldn't even make it through the group stage.

Throughout the whole tournament, Argentina was severely critiziced due to the player's behavior. But now, Messi, the team's captain, gave an answer to them as he thinks they were not treated correctly.

Lionel Messi gets back at Argentina's critics during Qatar 2022

Argentinians feel a very strong passion when it comes to football. In Qatar 2022, they started with a defeat against Saudi Arabia, so they had some extra pressure on them for the next games and every play was important for each player.

Lionel Messi, the captain of the team, responded to critics who claimed that Argentina's behavior was not up to par. He argued that the team always exhibited good sportsmanship, but their rivals didn't.

"I think that message is unfair," Messi said to Diario Ole about how they were treated as the 'bad ones'. "We always had a remarkable behavior in and off the field. I think the game against the Netherlands started it all. But nobody talks about what they said before, during and after the game in the penalties, where they provoked us and didn't have any type of fair play.

"Everyone talks about what Argentina did after winning the game, but nobody talks about those situations. They need to see the whole picture and see what really happened."