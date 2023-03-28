Lionel Messi keeps making history with Argentina. The team's captain scored his 100th goal with his national squad in an International Friendly match against Curacao and here's the video of this epic moment.

Lionel Messi has had a remarkable time with the Argentinian National team recently. The forward has now scored his 100th goal with La Albiceleste in an International Friendly match against Curacao. Here's the video of this incredible moment for you to enjoy.

After winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Qatar, Lionel Messi decided to return to play for his nation. It is uncertain how long will this last, but he wants to live the moment and enjoy being a world champion.

During his first match after Qatar 2022, Messi scored his 99th International goal against Panama. Now against Curacao, he crossed the 100th border with an absolute banger.

After scoring his 99th goal against Panama on Thursday, Messi started the second game of this International break against Curacao. at the 20th minute, the forward opened the score and reached the milestone he was looking for.

The Argentinian National team Twitter account celebrated this incredible moment as soon as it happened.

And here's the video of Lionel Messi's 100th goal with La Albiceleste: