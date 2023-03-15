Jorge Messi traveled to Saudi Arabia, and it is being reported that talks are ongoing to have Lionel Messi join Al Hilal.

Jorge Messi, Lionel’s father and manager, traveled to Saudi Arabia earlier this week and met with Professor Abdullah Hammad, - head of the Mahd Sports Academy and a close associate of sports minister Prince Abdulaziz Al-Faisal. Lionel Messi is an ambassador for the Saudi Arabia Tourist Board, and this led to speculation that the parties were discussing business opportunities.

It is also rumored that the visit was also a point of discussion to see what the future holds for Lionel Messi. It was reported by Marca that Messi and PSG have begun contract extension talks, but Major League Soccer is also looming with a one of its kind deal to land the Argentine World Cup winner and allocate him to Inter Miami.

Given that Cristiano Ronaldo is playing at Al Nassr, it was speculated that Messi would go to rivals Al Hilal and for a contract that would be worth $233 million in yearly salary.

Lionel Messi’s contract talks with PSG

Besides the talks of a move to Saudi Arabia and MLS, Messi is reported by The Sun to still want a crack of topflight European soccer and would consider one more go for the UEFA Champions League after PSG crashed out in the round of 16 this season.

According to reports while Messi has given first rights to PSG to discuss an extension, the two parties are miles off as the Argentine’s salary demands have changed substantially after winning the World Cup.

PSG has been told by UEFA to reduce their wages to comply with Financial fair play and given the high-profile failures of the project at PSG, and lack of European success, Messi might move on to start fresh or be the main piece of the PSG project pushing forward. Nonetheless PSG have pressing issues with the futures of their coach Christophe Galtier, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappé.