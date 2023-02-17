The Sun is reporting that Lionel Messi and Inter Miami is drawing closer and examined how a deal could pan out.

Lionel Messi is mulling his future, according to reports out of Argentina and Europe, Messi has already said no to Saudi Arabia and a move back to Argentina to play for Newell’s seems out of the question.

Now the latest question is where Messi might continue his career? TyC Sports reported that Messi will give PSG first crack at a possible new deal, which would keep him there for one more season. The other offer would come from MLS and Inter Miami, as owner David Beckham has made it public that the club was looking to land the Argentine.

"Everyone has their wish list, everyone does, but if you look at the way Leo and Cristiano are still playing, even at what you might think is the later stage of their careers, I don't see it ending for them," Beckham said.

Report suggest Messi is leaning towards Miami

In their three seasons in MLS, Inter Miami has been mid-table, making the playoffs twice but not really doing much losing in the first round. The biggest name to play for the club was Gonzalo Higuaín, who had a very good stint despite issues of fitness and attitude.

Currently the team has gone through a bit of a face cleaning by adding new pieces such as goal scorer Josef Martínez, and have in their ranks DeAndre Yedlin, Leonardo Campana, Victor Ulloa, Rodolfo Pizarro , and Nicolás Stefanelli, all players who on paper look like they can finally move Inter Miami up the standings. And indirectly give Messi a good supporting cast at the MLS level.

When it comes to Lionel Messi, the Argentine has been settling down in Miami for the last few years. It is reported that Messi has a lot of property in the Miami area and also has a house there. Lionel Messi has a penthouse worth in the range of $20 million, and while on vacation Messi was in Miami with his family, even being spotted in a Target at one time.

The Sun article concludes that the courtship between Messi and Inter Miami has been on again off again for five years and that given MLS’ contract structures a deal could be struck. Inter Miami is “confident” they can sign the Argentine.

MLS recently moved all of its matches on Apple TV, and with the global reach of Apple TV want to attract subscribers from all over the world, the signing of Lionel Messi could be that entrance card to the global market.