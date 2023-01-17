The World Cup winning manager spoke with El Partizado de COPE and stated that if he had a choice, he’d take Pedri from Spain and suit him up for Argentina.

Lionel Scaloni can’t complain, after being heavily criticized by the Argentine media for his lack of experience as a first team manager for nearly two years, the last year and a half has been a dream. Lionel Scaloni is now considered one of the most influential managers in Argentine national team history.

Under Lionel Scaloni, Argentina snapped their title drought in winning the Copa America, only to later win their third World Cup under Scaloni, in between there was a continental cup final win over Italy and an unbeaten run that was historic for the national team.

Now back in Spain, where Lionel Scaloni lives, he spoke to El Partizado de COPE and when he was asked which player on the Spanish national team he would take between Gavi or Pedri, the former Deportivo La Coruña defender picked Pedri.

Lionel Scaloni on Pedri

Lionel Scaloni stated, “If I could have a pass from a Spanish player for my team it would be Pedri… I don’t know if he would play as a starter, but I take him.” Scaloni also mentioned that he would also like to coach in Spain where he played during his playing career, “Why not? Spain gave me a lot and it's my second home… Any Argentine would say the same because they treat us incredibly well. I feel part of this country, but Spain does well to have Spanish coaches.”

On his current contract situation, Scaloni was hesitant to commit his future to the world champions although talks with AFA President Claudio Tapia are ongoing, “I am traveling to Buenos Aires,” Scaloni has said. “I hope to sit down with the president and see if we reach the agreement we want. We have a good relationship; I thank him for the opportunity.”