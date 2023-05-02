For the Matchday 28 of the 2022/2023 Premier League, Liverpool will face Fulham. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Liverpool will receive Fulham this Wednesday, May 3 in a game valid for the Matchday 28 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

As a result of several events that took place during the season, several teams have games that have been postponed in different Matchdays and this week some of them will be recovered. Specifically, the three games that remain to be played from Matchday 28 will finally be completed.

One of them is the one that will have these two teams as protagonists. On the one hand there will be Fulham, who have had a good season and, although they are far away, are excited about qualifying for an international tournament. On the other side will be Liverpool, who have improved a lot in the last Matchdays and are now looking forward to qualifying for the Champions League.

Liverpool vs Fulham: Kick-Off Time

Liverpool vs Fulham: TV Channel and Live Streaming

