Liverpool will face Lyon at the Al Maktoum Stadium in what will be an international friendly game. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Liverpool vs Lyon: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2022 International Friendly in your country

In an international warm-up international friendly game, Liverpool and Lyon will face against each other at the Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Activity in the main European leagues will return shortly and the different teams want to return with as much activity as possible. That is why, despite the fact that the World Cup is still taking place, many teams begin to make preparation friendlies to return to activity in the best way.

It is the case of these two teams. On the one hand there will be Liverpool, who are currently in 6th place in the Premier League and want to get closer to the qualification positions for the Champions League. Lyon, on the other hand, are 8th in Ligue 1 and want to get closer to the qualification positions for the International Cups.

Liverpool vs Lyon: Kick-Off Time

Liverpool will play against Lyon in a warm-up friendly this Sunday, December 11 at the at the Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Cameroon: 3:00 PM

Ghana: 2:00 PM

Iran: 5:30 PM

Ireland: 2:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Kenya: 5:00 PM

Nigeria: 3:00 PM

South Africa: 4:00 PM

Tanzania: 5:00 PM

Uganda: 5:00 PM

UK: 2:00 PM

Liverpool vs Lyon: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Cameroon: Star Times App

Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

International: LFCTV GO, Bet365

Ireland: LFCTV

Israel: Sports 4

Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Tanzania: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Uganda: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

United Kingdom: LFCTV

