In an international warm-up international friendly game, Liverpool and Lyon will face against each other at the Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Activity in the main European leagues will return shortly and the different teams want to return with as much activity as possible. That is why, despite the fact that the World Cup is still taking place, many teams begin to make preparation friendlies to return to activity in the best way.
It is the case of these two teams. On the one hand there will be Liverpool, who are currently in 6th place in the Premier League and want to get closer to the qualification positions for the Champions League. Lyon, on the other hand, are 8th in Ligue 1 and want to get closer to the qualification positions for the International Cups.
Liverpool vs Lyon: Kick-Off Time
Liverpool will play against Lyon in a warm-up friendly this Sunday, December 11 at the at the Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Cameroon: 3:00 PM
Ghana: 2:00 PM
Iran: 5:30 PM
Ireland: 2:00 PM
Israel: 5:00 PM
Kenya: 5:00 PM
Nigeria: 3:00 PM
South Africa: 4:00 PM
Tanzania: 5:00 PM
Uganda: 5:00 PM
UK: 2:00 PM
Liverpool vs Lyon: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Cameroon: Star Times App
Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
International: LFCTV GO, Bet365
Ireland: LFCTV
Israel: Sports 4
Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Tanzania: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Uganda: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
United Kingdom: LFCTV