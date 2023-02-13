The tech-billionaire is reportedly keeping an eye on the situation at Manchester United ahead of the deadline for takeover bids set by the Glazers, current owners who are looking to sell the Premier League club.

After a long time, Manchester United are set to have new owners. In the wake of the multiple protests from fans, the Glazers have decided to put the English club up for sale and the deadline for takeover bids is drawing nearer.

Potential buyers will have until Friday, February 17 to submit their bids to take control of the storied Premier League outfit. Multiple parties from all over the planet are expected to make an attempt to buy the club, and one of the richest and most famous persons in the world would be among them.

According to the Daily Mail, Elon Musk is monitoring the situation at Old Trafford ahead of the Friday deadline. Listed by Forbes as the second-richest person on Earth with an estimated personal fortune of $190bn, the Tesla and Twitter owner could certainly meet the Glazers' asking price.

Elon Musk reportedly monitoring Man Utd deadline for takeover bids

Since the Glazer family is believed to want $7bn while many value the club at $5.4bn, United are predicted to become the most expensive sports club in the world, regardless of who wins the bid.

The report claims there are dozens of potential buyers interested in making a bid, with groups from the United States, Saudi Arabia and Qatar reportedly in contention. Another renowned personality in the mix is Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Britain's richest man and lifelong Man Utd fan.

Whether Musk will ultimately make an attempt to buy the club remains to be seen. However, the business magnate had already flirted with a potential takeover of the Red Devils in the past: "Also, I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome," Musk tweeted in August 2022. Though Musk later clarified it was a joke, he didn't rule out buying United in the future: “Although, if it were any team, it would be Man U. They were my fav team as a kid.”