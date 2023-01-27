The FA Cup had a great game scheduled in the round of 32, but it wasn’t as good as expected. Check out the funniest memes and reactions of the Manchester City 1-0 win over Arsenal.

The best teams in the Premier League this season were forced to play against each other in the FA Cup. It was just in the round of 32, although it was thought to be an open matchup. In the game itself nothing spectacular ended up happening for Manchester City or Arsenal except for a Nathan Aké goal to seal the 1-0.

The Gunners are the leaders of the EPL. Their great performances put them with five more points than Manchester City in the second place. This could have been an opportunity to do a total rotation in the team, but Mikel Arteta opted to use some of the starters.

For Manchester City it took some time to get in the scoreboard. The match was very tactical with both focusing on not giving the other team any advantage. Though it was a surprise goal by Dutch defender Aké what gave them the win.

Manchester City eliminate Arsenal from the FA Cup: Funniest memes and reactions

The game wasn’t favorable for Arsenal, although Albert Sambi Lokonga was the player most criticized by fans after entering at halftime. His level had plenty of petitions for him to leave the club. For other this was a strategic loss of the Gunners vs the Citizens.