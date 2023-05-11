Manchester City is looking to do something their cross-town rivals did back in 1999, win the treble. A treble is when a team wins three of the biggest prizes in one season and in the case of City it comes down to the Champions League, Premier League, and FA Cup.

In the Premier League it’s a two-dog fight between Pep Guardiola's side and Arsenal, City have a 1-point lead as of this writing. In the Champions League, City snuck a 1-1 draw in the semifinal first leg against Real Madrid, and in the FA Cup the final is set for June against none other than Manchester United.

With all of these major titles on the line Guardiola is looking to win his 14th title with the club if he can bag all three. Here is the insane prize money the players are set to make if they can pull off the historic treble.

Manchester City players set to make $376 million in prize money to win treble

That’s right, the historic prize money would be $376 million for the players of Manchester City. It’s $205 million in prize money if the club wins the Premier League, to many the best football league in the world.

If City win the UEFA Champions League, the prize money would be in the $146 million range with the FA Cup finishing off in the $5 million range. The team already has earned prize money for getting this far in the Champions League and FA Cup, now Manchester City is going for the whole pie.