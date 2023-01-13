The game of the week in England will be this derby of Manchester. A clash that has Manchester United and Manchester City is always important, and this one will have relevance for the title. Find out how to listen to this 2022-2023 Premier League game on the radio.

The race for the top positions in the Premier League is even as always. There isn’t anyone too far ahead of the rest, so every match could be valuable in the end. That’s why this Manchester United vs Manchester City is a key game for both.

Manchester United gained a lot of ground lately. In the EPL they have four wins in a row that got them closer in the title race, but they are also established in the best four. Their three consecutive matchups without conceding goals give them a chance against anyone. They were able to move on in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday with a 3-0 over Charlton that sent the team to the semifinals.

Manchester City is even nearer Arsenal. They are right behind with a five-point distance, so a defeat could give the leaders too much room for mistakes. The Citizens couldn’t win their Carabao Cup match since they were beat by Southampton. Although they are still candidates since last week they won twice vs Chelsea in the EPL and the FA Cup. Something that should be noted is that the first meeting they defeated 6-3 their town rival.

Will Manchester United vs Manchester City be available on the radio?

This is a game that no one want to miss for all the talent they have. The TV will be the best option for most, but Manchester City vs Manchester United will be available to listen on various stations. Tune In, BBC Radio 5 Live, Radio BBC Manchester, Radio Talk Sport, and Manchester City Audio will be the best ways to follow the match on the radio.