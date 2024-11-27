NFL News: Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger suggests change for Justin Fields to Mike Tomlin

The Pittsburgh Steelers remain strong Super Bowl contenders in the NFL, despite a tough loss last Thursday to the Cleveland Browns. Russell Wilson continues to solidify his leadership role, leaving Justin Fields with almost no playing time. As a result, Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger suggests a shift in Fields’ role within Mike Tomlin‘s system.

Although the recent loss was a tough blow for the team, Pittsburgh still holds a very strong record of eight wins and three losses, leading the AFC North ahead of the Ravens, Bengals, and Browns.

Justin Fields played a key role in several of Mike Tomlin’s games, delivering standout performances. However, Russell Wilson’s return to the field meant the former Bear had to return to the sidelines, prompting many, including Roethlisberger, to suggest a change for the talented quarterback.

“I would like to see, line him up at receiver a couple times,” Roethlisberger said via Steelers Depot. “Put him at different spots. Because what that does, even if you don’t do anything with it, again, anytime that you can force an opponent to spend five minutes on something that they might never see, it takes them away from preparing for what they will see.”

Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers on the field during pregame warm ups before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

“You could put [Fields] out a receiver and hand the ball to Najee. Like, you were gonna run a normal play. But having him a receiver now makes you think like, ‘Okay, are they gonna throw it to him? Are they gonna run a reverse pass to him?’” Big Ben also added. “I like the Fields’ package. It can’t be every third-and-short or every fourth-and-short. It has to be used kind of sparingly and at the right time.”

Would Justin Fields play as wide receiver?

Before the start of the season, as the debate over who would be the starting quarterback for Mike Tomlin’s team intensified, Justin Fields was asked if he would have accepted playing a different position, knowing that Russell Wilson would ultimately be the team’s starting QB.

“Nah, I’m not here to do that,” Fields said via ESPN. “It was kind of a joke, to be honest with you.”

“I’m taking it day by day. I’m definitely competing. I think [Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson] knows that we’re competing against each other every day,” Fields told to the media. “Him being out there for me, that helps me getting better, especially each other. I definitely don’t have the mindset of me just sitting all year. I’m coming in every day giving it all I got and pushing him to be his best, and he’s pushing me to be my best each and every day.”

Justin Fields #2 and Russell Wilson #3 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warm-up prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Tomlin sends wake-up call to his team

The loss last Thursday to the Cleveland Browns was a tough blow for a team with serious title aspirations. That’s why their coach, Mike Tomlin, sent a clear message to his players to get back on the winning track as soon as possible.

“Hard knocks are something you have to conquer. We have to handle it better than the other three teams (in the AFC North). We have to improve our short-yardage performance, but our goal is to be better than the other three teams in the division. All teams must deal with hard hits and will continue to do so,“ Tomlin said.

Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on in the first half of a game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

What’s next for the Pittsburgh Steelers?

vs Cincinnati Bengals, December 1st

vs Cleveland Browns, December 8th

vs Philadelphia Eagles, December 15th

vs Baltimore Ravens, December 21st

vs Kansas City Chiefs, December 25th

