NFL News: Mike Tomlin sends unexpected message to Joe Burrow ahead of Steelers vs Bengals clash

The Week 13 game between Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals is one of the great attractions of the NFL weekend, in an interesting divisional duel between two AFC North contenders. Mike Tomlin‘s team wants to continue leading with an 8-3 record, but for that they will have to contain the figure of Joe Burrow.

Cincinnati may have a 4-7 record, but if there is one thing that has been evident throughout the season, it is the level of play from quarterback Burrow. The Bengals star leads the National Football League in touchdown passes with 27 and is one of the names that could be in contention to be named the league’s best player.

The race for the MVP award has several candidates, including quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen. With the majority of the NFL’s regular season games played, each matchup can be crucial in determining individual awards. Tomlin jumped into the discussion and said his candidate.

Tomlin’s unexpected message to Joe Burrow

“He’s MVP-caliber in terms of what he’s doing,” Tomlin unexpectedly declared at a press conference on Burrow’s chances to get the MVP award. “We have to have a good enough defense, but within that, we better perform at a high enough level. We better do a lot of things,” the Steelers head coach said of Sunday’s showdown against Burrow and the Bengals.

Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals

How is Tomlin’s record against Burrow’s Bengals?

Tomlin’s respect for Burrow’s Bengals can be seen in his record against them. The Steelers head coach has a negative 2-3 record against Bengals teams led by Burrow. When considering his strategy for Sunday, Pittsburgh’s head coach cannot ignore the fact that he will be facing one of the most effective offensive quarterbacks in the tournament. Burrow is a player rising to stardom.

Joe Burrow’s performance in the 2024 NFL season

Burrow has passed for 12 touchdowns in the Bengals’ last two games, with 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders and 4 against the Baltimore Ravens. It is certainly a remarkable record that is in line with the overall numbers. So far this season, the Cincinnati quarterback has completed 274 passes for 3028 yards and has been intercepted only four times. It is his best individual campaign as a professional with respect to touchdowns.