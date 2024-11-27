Mike Tyson makes final call on retirement after Jake Paul's controversial fight

Mike Tyson, the boxing legend, has surprised many by considering a possible return to the ring after his recent fight with Jake Paul. Despite the loss, Tyson seems to have found new motivation to continue his boxing career.

The prospect of a Tyson comeback has generated significant excitement among boxing fans. However, it’s important to remember that Tyson faced serious health issues before the fight against Paul, including a stomach ulcer that nearly cost him his life.

After the match, Tyson expressed his desire to face Logan Paul, Jake’s brother. “I don’t think this is my last time in the ring. I have more in me. Maybe I’ll fight his brother [Logan Paul],” Tyson said.

What decision has Mike Tyson made about his retirement?

Despite previously hinting at a possible fight with Logan Paul, Tyson made an unexpected move and announced his definitive retirement on social media. “This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time,” Tyson wrote.

Tyson vs. Jake Paul: A Controversial Fight

The fight between Tyson and Jake Paul sparked a great deal of controversy. Many critics pointed out the significant gap in age and experience, with Tyson struggling to match the pace of his younger opponent.

Despite the loss, Tyson displayed remarkable determination and surprising physical endurance. His ability to complete all eight rounds was a major accomplishment, especially considering the health issues he had been dealing with recently.

Tyson and Paul’s Future in Boxing

With Tyson now retired, the focus shifts to Jake Paul’s future in boxing. The YouTuber-turned-boxer has expressed his desire to face Canelo Álvarez, one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world. However, many experts remain skeptical about Paul’s ability to compete at the highest level.

