Manchester United and Real Betis clash in the first leg of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League round of 16. Check out here how to watch or live stream online the game in the United States.

An exciting UEFA Europa League series will get underway on Thursday, March 9, when Manchester United welcome Real Betis to Old Trafford. The Red Devils made their way to the round of 16 by taking down Barcelona, while the Spanish side qualified directly from the group stage. Here, you will find how to watch or live stream the game in your country.

Though they made a statement by knocking out the current LaLiga leaders, Erik ten Hag's men head into this clash with a point to prove. Last time out, United suffered an embarrassing 7-0 loss to Liverpool in the Premier League.

On the other hand, Manuel Pellegrini's side is riding on a four-game unbeaten run (W3 D1), managing to snatch a draw against Real Madrid last weekend. Betis also finished the Europa League group stage unbeaten, but now they'll have to test themselves against a continental powerhouse with serious aspirations.

Manchester United vs. Real Betis: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5 PM

Australia: 7 AM (Friday)

Bangladesh: 2 AM (Friday)

Belgium: 9 PM

Brazil: 5 PM

Canada: 3 PM (EST)

Croatia: 9 PM

Denmark: 9 PM

Egypt: 10 PM

France: 9 PM

Germany: 9 PM

Ghana: 8 PM

Greece: 10 PM

India: 1:30 AM (Friday)

Indonesia: 4 AM (Friday)

Ireland: 8 PM

Israel: 10 PM

Italy: 9 PM

Jamaica: 3 PM (EST)

Kenya: 11 PM

Malaysia: 4 AM (Friday)

Mexico: 2 PM

Morocco: 9 PM

Netherlands: 9 PM

New Zealand: 9 AM (Friday)

Nigeria: 9 PM

Norway: 9 PM

Philippines: 4 AM (Friday)

Poland: 9 PM

Portugal: 8 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11 PM

Serbia: 9 PM

Singapore: 4 AM (Friday)

South Africa: 10 PM

Spain: 9 PM

Sweden: 9 PM

Switzerland: 9 PM

UAE: 12 AM (Friday)

UK: 8 PM

United States: 3 PM (ET)

Manchester United vs. Real Betis: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV

Belgium: VOOsport World 1

Brazil: Star+, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, Viaplay Denmark, V Sport Ultra HD, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English

France: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1

Germany: RTL+

Ghana: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now

Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD

India: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio, SCTV

Ireland: BT Sport 1, Virgin Media Two, BBC Radio 5 Live, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: DAZN, NOW TV, Sky Sport 254, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Calcio

Kenya: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: ESPN, Watch ESPN

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Norway: Viaplay Norway, TV3+ Norway, V Sport Ultra HD

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports 3, StarHub TV+

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium, V Sport Ultra HD

Switzerland: Blue Sport 5, Blue Sport, RMC Sport 1, RTL+

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1

United States: fuboTV (7-day free trial), Paramount+, UniMás, TUDN.com, VIX+, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, TUDN App