An exciting UEFA Europa League series will get underway on Thursday, March 9, when Manchester United welcome Real Betis to Old Trafford. The Red Devils made their way to the round of 16 by taking down Barcelona, while the Spanish side qualified directly from the group stage. Here, you will find how to watch or live stream the game in your country.
Though they made a statement by knocking out the current LaLiga leaders, Erik ten Hag's men head into this clash with a point to prove. Last time out, United suffered an embarrassing 7-0 loss to Liverpool in the Premier League.
On the other hand, Manuel Pellegrini's side is riding on a four-game unbeaten run (W3 D1), managing to snatch a draw against Real Madrid last weekend. Betis also finished the Europa League group stage unbeaten, but now they'll have to test themselves against a continental powerhouse with serious aspirations.
Manchester United vs. Real Betis: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5 PM
Australia: 7 AM (Friday)
Bangladesh: 2 AM (Friday)
Belgium: 9 PM
Brazil: 5 PM
Canada: 3 PM (EST)
Croatia: 9 PM
Denmark: 9 PM
Egypt: 10 PM
France: 9 PM
Germany: 9 PM
Ghana: 8 PM
Greece: 10 PM
India: 1:30 AM (Friday)
Indonesia: 4 AM (Friday)
Ireland: 8 PM
Israel: 10 PM
Italy: 9 PM
Jamaica: 3 PM (EST)
Kenya: 11 PM
Malaysia: 4 AM (Friday)
Mexico: 2 PM
Morocco: 9 PM
Netherlands: 9 PM
New Zealand: 9 AM (Friday)
Nigeria: 9 PM
Norway: 9 PM
Philippines: 4 AM (Friday)
Poland: 9 PM
Portugal: 8 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11 PM
Serbia: 9 PM
Singapore: 4 AM (Friday)
South Africa: 10 PM
Spain: 9 PM
Sweden: 9 PM
Switzerland: 9 PM
UAE: 12 AM (Friday)
UK: 8 PM
United States: 3 PM (ET)
Manchester United vs. Real Betis: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV
Belgium: VOOsport World 1
Brazil: Star+, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport X, Viaplay Denmark, V Sport Ultra HD, TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English
France: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1
Germany: RTL+
Ghana: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now
Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD
India: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio, SCTV
Ireland: BT Sport 1, Virgin Media Two, BBC Radio 5 Live, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: DAZN, NOW TV, Sky Sport 254, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Calcio
Kenya: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: ESPN, Watch ESPN
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Norway: Viaplay Norway, TV3+ Norway, V Sport Ultra HD
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports 3, StarHub TV+
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium, V Sport Ultra HD
Switzerland: Blue Sport 5, Blue Sport, RMC Sport 1, RTL+
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1
United States: fuboTV (7-day free trial), Paramount+, UniMás, TUDN.com, VIX+, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, TUDN App