Mazatlan will face off Santos Laguna at the Jalisco Stadium in what will the Matchday 4 of the Copa por Mexico. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).
The Clausura 2022 Tournament is getting closer and the Liga Mx teams want to prepare in the best way for what will undoubtedly be a tough championship. And for this, nothing better than to get up to speed with a friendly tournament, although no less demanding than this Copa por Mexico that brings together some of the best Mexican teams.
On the one hand there will be Mazatlan, who undoubtedly must improve a lot. Their performance in the Apertura 2022 was very poor, it was not even enough for them to reach the Requalification. Santos Laguna finished third, although in the quarterfinals they were eliminated by Toluca. This year of course they will go for a second chance.
Mazatlan vs Santos Laguna: Kick-Off Time
Mazatlan and Santos Laguna will face each other for the Matchday 4 of the Copa por Mexico this Friday, December 23 at the at the Jalisco Stadium in Jalisco, Mexico.
Costa Rica: 9 PM
Dominican Republic: 11 PM
El Salvador: 9 PM
Guatemala: 9 PM
Honduras: 9 PM
Mexico: 9 PM
Nicaragua: 9 PM
Panama: 10 PM
USA: 10 PM (ET)
Mazatlan vs Santos Laguna: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Costa Rica: Sky HD
Dominican Republic: Sky HD
El Salvador: Sky HD
Guatemala: Sky HD
Honduras: Sky HD
Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Nicaragua: Sky HD
Panama: Sky HD
USA: FuboTV (free trial), TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA
Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here.