Mazatlan vs Santos Laguna: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2022 Copa por Mexico in your country today

Mazatlan will face off Santos Laguna at the Jalisco Stadium in what will the Matchday 4 of the Copa por Mexico. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Clausura 2022 Tournament is getting closer and the Liga Mx teams want to prepare in the best way for what will undoubtedly be a tough championship. And for this, nothing better than to get up to speed with a friendly tournament, although no less demanding than this Copa por Mexico that brings together some of the best Mexican teams.

On the one hand there will be Mazatlan, who undoubtedly must improve a lot. Their performance in the Apertura 2022 was very poor, it was not even enough for them to reach the Requalification. Santos Laguna finished third, although in the quarterfinals they were eliminated by Toluca. This year of course they will go for a second chance.

Mazatlan vs Santos Laguna: Kick-Off Time

Mazatlan and Santos Laguna will face each other for the Matchday 4 of the Copa por Mexico this Friday, December 23 at the at the Jalisco Stadium in Jalisco, Mexico.

Costa Rica: 9 PM

Dominican Republic: 11 PM

El Salvador: 9 PM

Guatemala: 9 PM

Honduras: 9 PM

Mexico: 9 PM

Nicaragua: 9 PM

Panama: 10 PM

USA: 10 PM (ET)

Mazatlan vs Santos Laguna: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Costa Rica: Sky HD

Dominican Republic: Sky HD

El Salvador: Sky HD

Guatemala: Sky HD

Honduras: Sky HD

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Nicaragua: Sky HD

Panama: Sky HD

USA: FuboTV (free trial), TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA

