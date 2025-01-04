FC Barcelona legend Xavi chooses the greatest soccer player in history

The debate over the best soccer player of all time remains as hotly contested as ever, with fans, players, and journalists constantly weighing in. Not one to shy away from the discussion, the former Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez stepped up to offer his perspective.

While names like Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi dominate in Argentina, and Brazil proudly celebrates the legacies of Pelé, Ronaldo, and Ronaldinho, Xavi’s choice surprised many. The Spanish icon did not mention any player from his own country or even from Europe.

Back in March 2019, just before starting his managerial career and while still playing for Al-Sadd in Qatar, Xavi made his stance clear on Lionel Messi, naming him the greatest player in history.

“Each day he’s a better player,” Xavi said. “It’s incredible. In my opinion, he’s the best player in history, not just of this moment, but of all time.” His comments came after Messi had scored a hat-trick for Barcelona in a 4-1 victory over Real Betis, showcasing his incredible talent.

Lionel Messi and Xavi Hernandez of Barcelona prepare to take a free kick during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final match against Atletico Madrid. (David Ramos/Getty Images)

Xavi continued to praise Messi’s brilliance, adding, “What he’s doing is unbelievable. In every match, he makes the difference, every match, for 12 years. I’ve played with him, and his skill is incredible. He’s the best player in history, in my opinion, without a doubt,” referring to Messi, the current captain of Inter Miami.

Xavi stands firm on his opinion

Although Xavi made these remarks in 2019 while still a teammate of Messi at Barcelona, his opinion has not changed. When asked again about the world’s greatest player during an interview with FIFA’s official website in early December 2024, Xavi’s answer was as strong as ever.

“It’s still Leo,” Xavi said confidently. “Leo Messi. I enjoy many players around the world, but for me, he remains number one in talent.” Xavi also reflected on the differences between his experiences at Barcelona and with the Spanish national team during his playing days.

“Maybe the difference between Barça and the national team was Messi,” Xavi explained. “We didn’t have Leo with the national team, we didn’t have such a differential player. We had to rely more on the team and the collective, but we still achieved success—European Championship, World Cup, European Championship. At Barça, we also had a great generation, and we won everything.”

Messi and Xavi together at FC Barcelona

Together, Xavi and Messi formed part of one of the greatest teams in soccer history, dominating the sport and leaving no rival unchallenged. Over the 11 seasons that Xavi and Messi played together at FC Barcelona, they won a remarkable 24 titles.

Among their most significant achievements were three UEFA Champions League trophies (2009, 2011, and 2015), two FIFA Club World Cups (2009 and 2011), and a UEFA Super Cup in 2009.