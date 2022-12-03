In an exclusive interview with Bolavip, Miguel Herrera says he's ready to take over the Mexican National Team after Gerardo Martino failed in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Mexico had their worst performance in more than four decades after failing to surpass the group stage in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. As a consequence, Gerardo Martino's contract as coach of the team won't be extended and the search for a new leader has begun.

It's important to remember that Mexico will be a host nation in the 2026 World Cup alongside the United States and Canada. So, in order to have success at home and in the knockout stages that will be played in the US, this decision to choose a new head coach (manager) is one of the most important ever.

Throughout history, many experts and thousands of fans believe that a local coach is what's best for the Mexican National Team. In that scenario, a very familiar name has reappeared: Miguel Herrera. Now, in an exclusive interview with Bolavip, he opens the door for a second stint with the famous Tri.

Miguel Herrera confirms he wants to be Mexico's coach in the 2026 World Cup

Miguel Herrera saved Mexico during the CONCACAF qualifiers towards the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. Jose Manuel de la Torre had terrible results and, in a very short term, Victor Manuel Vucetich couldn't clinch a direct ticket. So, Mexico went to the inter-confederation playoffs against New Zealand.

Considering his success as coach of Club America, Miguel Herrera got the call. With a core group of players from Liga MX, Mexico smashed New Zealand with an aggregate score of 9-3. Then, at the World Cup in Brazil, the Mexican National team had a great performance almost eliminating the Netherlands in the Round of 16 at Fortaleza.

However, after a huge controversy off the field with a journalist, Miguel Herrera was fired even though everyone expected him to lead the team towards Russia 2018. Juan Carlos Osorio took the job, then came Gerardo Martino, but now the coach's chair is empty.

"Let's wait. They have to make decisions (Mexican Federation). Yes. I would like to (be the coach). I left with good results, but we have to wait. It was an unfortunate situation, because Mexico didn't have the luck to make the last goal we needed. We couldn't surpass the group stage, something which hasn't happened in many years. We had to beat Poland, but we still have to support the team", said Miguel Herrera in an exclusive interview with Bolavip in Qatar.