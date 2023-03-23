After Ceballos's scuffle with Robert Lewandowski neared its conclusion in El Clasico, the midfielder started to advance up the field with Gavi, but the young Barcelona player brought him down. No Ceballos' sister has attempted to puts to rest the season-long rivalry between the two players.

Last weekend's El Clasico clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid in La Liga had lots of niggles and skirmishes, resulting in seven yellow cards being handed. However, Gavi, of the Blaugrana, was one of the players who was not given a yellow card.

The 18-year-old midfielder didn't shy away from promoting himself on Sunday, and he didn't shy away from doing so before. On one occasion, he pushed Dani Carvajal, but the attention centered on his off-the-ball altercation with Dani Ceballos.

Gavi witnessed the altercation between Ceballos and Robert Lewandowski, and he then took his vengeance out on his Spanish national team by charging headfirst into him, even though the ball wasn't even close to them. This sent the Los Blancos midfielder flying.

What did Dani Ceballos say of the clash between her brother and Gavi?

On two separate occasions this season, the two players have fought, the most recent of which occurred during Barcelona's 3-0 El Clasico triumph on Sunday at the Camp Nou. It was reported in January that the Real Madrid midfielder was seen tugging Gavi's hair at the Spanish Super Cup Final, and on Sunday, the then-18-year-old from Barcelona exacted his 'revenge' by clearing the ball from under Ceballos' feet.

After the game, Movistar+ interviewed Ceballos' sister, and she didn't hold back about how she felt about the situation between her brother and the Madrid player. “There is no rivalry [between Ceballos and Gavi] because I think my brother is a much better player", she said.

The two players are both on the same team during the international break, so it is likely that they were instructed to make amends. Eventually, things calmed down between them, as the former Arsenal loanee confirmed to Marca: “The coach was aware that we had had our ups and downs.

"He told us to talk about it, and that is what we have done. I wasn’t lucky enough to meet him. We are from two towns that are next to each other. He lives 10 km from where I live. You know how we are in the south. We are very hot-tempered. It’s all working out. We have discussed it.

"Everything that happens on the pitch stays there. We have to go in the same direction. If the good atmosphere and good vibes aren’t there, I’m not going to run for him on the pitch and he’s not going to run for me. This must be put to one side. We share the same position. Now we are partners.”