After admitting that it would be his 'dream' to play in the Premier League someday, Victor Osimhen has been heavily linked with a move to England. Yet the goal machine has been caught dropping Barcelona transfer clues on social media.

With his impressive play up front, Victor Osimhen has become one of Europe's most desirable and talented players. Last weekend's 4-0 triumph against Torino was aided by his 24th and 25th strikes of the season, further solidifying Napoli's hold on first place in Serie A.

In addition, after his two-goal performance against the Turin-based side, Osimhen extended his streak to 12 goals in 11 games in all competitions. Meanwhile, with just 11 games remaining, the Partenopei have opened up a commanding 19-point lead at the top of the league and seem certain to win the league for the first time since 1990.

Under Luciano Spalletti as his coach, the Nigeria international has made tremendous progress. Napoli expect a slew of bids for the 24-year-old at the conclusion of the season following his stellar performance, and the club has reportedly prepared by setting an astronomical price tag on the prolific ace.

Victor Osimhen drops possible Barcelona transfer hint on Instagram

The Italian powerhouse have no obligation to sell one of their greatest assets, alongside Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, since the player is under contract until 2025. In addition, the club president Aurelio De Laurentiis has reportedly said that he would not negotiate with any team that does not meet the asking price of €170 million, as reported by the Italian daily Il Mattino.

Several teams have shown interest in signing him before the summer transfer market opens, and Manchester United stands out as one of the teams most likely to make him their next star striker. While Erik ten Hag presently prefers Harry Kane, Manchester Evening News have recently claimed that the Red Devils have identified Osimhen as a target and are intrigued by the possibility of bringing him to Old Trafford.

Moreover, Newcastle reportedly offered €100 million for Osimhen a year and a half ago, but Napoli turned down the offer. Despite earlier stating that playing in the Premier League is his lifelong desire, the talented striker has been spotted 'flirting' with Barcelona on social media, After the Blaugrana's triumph over Real Madrid in La Liga's El Clasico, Osimhen took to Instagram to comment "bro" accompanied with a fire emoji on Franck Kessie's Instagram photo.