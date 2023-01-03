One of Major League Soccer’s founding clubs the New England Revolution have been up and down and in between. Here are the best players to have played for The Revs.

The New England Revolution in many ways are a pioneer in Major League Soccer, one of the league’s 10 original clubs the Revs have been through a lot in MLS. In their 27-year history The Revs have won 1 US Open Cup, 1 Supporters Shield, and 1 defunct SuperLiga between Liga MX sides.

The Revolution have also won five Eastern Conference titles but have fallen short at the MLS Cup final. Along the way there have been some stinkers for the club who have always played in front of healthy crowds. From Alexi Lalas to Clint Dempsey, from Alberto "Beto" Naveda to Luis "El Lobo" Fangoso (wink wink) the Revolution have been a staple of the game in the United States.

Here are the best players to have played for the New England Revolution, a club that has seen the best and sometimes worst of MLS and is looking towards a future where they will play in their own Soccer Specific Stadium one day.

15. Adam Buksa

Polish striker Adam Buksa came to the Revs in 2020 and his sole intention was to score goals and get sold to Europe. The tall striker made good on his promise and scored 35 goals in 74 matches across all competitions for New England, he’d be sold to Lens in France for a reported transfer fee of $10 million.

14. Gustavo Bou

The Panther Gustavo Bou came from Racing in Argentina and was pivotal in the club’s 2021 Supporter Shield season. Bou has 40 goals in 91 games for the Revs and has been one of the team's best attacking fixtures for the last four years.

13. Pat Noonan

In the dark ages of MLS prior to the arrival of David Beckham MLS made it necessary to build around young American players, and Pat Noonan fit that bill. The former Revs forward played 119 games and scored 37 goals, he was a part of a US Open Cup in 2007 and three Eastern Conference championships in New England.

12. Joe-Max Moore

Alexi Lalas may have stolen the headlines in 1996 but Joe-Max Moore’s body of work in New England made him one of the team's best signings in the early years of MLS. Moore scored 53 goals in 109 games and was sold to Everton of the Premier League where he played for three years. Moore also represented the USMNT in three World Cups and scored 24 goals in 100 caps.

11. Lee Nguyen

The crafty creative midfielder was a big part of the Revs for six seasons, being the team’s creative cog. Lee Nguyen scored 52 goals in 206 games, many were lovely free kicks and was voted the Midnight Riders Man of Year by the fans.

10. Teal Bunbury

Teal Bunbury came to the Revs as a throw away role player, he became a club legend making New England his home. The son of legendary Canadian soccer player Alex Bunbury, Teal played 231 games for the Revs scoring 45 goal and being a contributor in the 2021 Supporters Shield season.

9. Diego Fagundez

Homegrown Uruguayan international Diego Fagundez came on to the scene showcasing a lot of skill and flair. One of the team’s biggest hometown stars Diego Fagundez was able at one time to get interest from Atalanta B.C. and ACF Fiorentina. As time went on things got stagnant for Fagundez and after 10 seasons at 280 games and 54 goals the Uruguayan was traded to Austin FC where he revitalized his career.

8. Michael Parkhurst

Michael Parkhurst showed a lot of skill and tactical awareness during the first years of his career in New England. A smart and tidy defender, Parky played 115 games from 2005-2008, he’d eventually move to Danish club F.C. Nordsjælland where he matched wits with some of the best clubs in Europe in the UEFA Champions League, more than holding his own.

7. Matt Reis

No player might be so synonymous with the New England Revolution than goalkeeper Matt Reis, Reis came to the Revs after five years with the Galaxy and was a wall in goal. With over 250 appearances Matt Reis backed stopped the Revs to a US Open cup and SuperLiga title.

6. Steve Ralston

One of the most talented players in MLS history, Steve Ralston is a club legend and upon his retirement was MLS’ all-time assists leader. Ralston played 8 years in New England scoring 42 goals in 201 games and was the team captain for many years.

5. Shalrie Joseph

One of the best defensive midfielders in league history, Shalrie Joseph was a rock for the Revs from 2003-12 and then in 2014. Over 300 games Joseph was a MLS Best XI in 2005, 2007, 2008, and 2009.

4. Jay Heaps

Jay Heaps did it all for the Revs, first as a player and then as a coach. Heaps played nine seasons with the club scoring 9 goals in 243 games and winning two titles for the team. Later from 2011-2017 Heaps was the Revs coach and amassed an 88-89-44 record taking the team to the 2014 MLS Cup but losing to the LA Galaxy.

3. Carles Gil

The Spanish midfield wizard came to the Revs via Deportivo La Coruña and was an instant hit. Carles Gil has been a Supporters Shield winner and MLS Newcomer Of The Year. Gil was also a regular season MVP in 2021 the year the club won the Shield. Gil has been one of the best DPs in MLS history.

2. Clint Dempsey

The greatest USMNT player of all-time got his start at the New England Revolution, showcasing all his skill and drive that would take him to the Premier League and scoring at World Cups. Dempsey was a shining light of what MLS can be for American soccer and the Revs have yet to find or produce another American talent of such quality.

1. Taylor Twellman

Had it not been for the concussions that derailed a promising career Taylor Twellman could be the best of many things in MLS and USMNT history. Taylor Twellman had a killer instinct in front of goal and a powerful drive to run at defenders. Twellman scored 101 goals for the Revs in 174 games. Unfortunately, at the USMNT level he only scored 6 in 30 games but still managed to win the 2007 Gold Cup with the team.