Newcastle will play against Arsenal for the Matchday 35 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Arsenal will visit Newcastle this Sunday, May 7 in a game valid for the Matchday 35 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Newcastle vs Arsenal online in the US on Sling TV]

It will undoubtedly be one of the most interesting duels of this Matchday 35. Arsenal lost the first place they had for much of the season after Manchester City won one of the games they had to recover 3-0 against West Ham.

The "Citizens" are now the leaders with a difference of 4 points (they won their game this Matchday 2-1 against Leeds) so the "Gunners" have no margin for error. Their rivals will be Newcastle, who keep alive the dream of playing in the UEFA Champions League for which they need points.

Newcastle vs Arsenal: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 12:30 PM

Australia: 2:30 AM (May 8)

Bangladesh: 9:30 PM

Belgium: 5:30 PM

Brazil: 12:30 PM

Canada: 11:30 AM

Croatia: 5:30 PM

Denmark: 5:30 PM

Egypt: 5:30 PM

France: 5:30 PM

Germany: 5:30 PM

Ghana: 3:30 PM

Greece: 6:30 PM

India: 9:00 PM

Indonesia: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 4:30 PM

Israel: 6:30 PM

Italy: 5:30 PM

Jamaica: 10:30 AM

Kenya: 6:30 PM

Malaysia: 11:30 PM

Mexico: 9:30 AM

Morocco: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 5:30 PM

New Zealand: 4:30 AM (May 8)

Nigeria: 4:30 PM

Norway: 5:30 PM

Philippines: 11:30 PM

Poland: 5:30 PM

Portugal: 4:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:30 PM

Serbia: 5:30 PM

Singapore: 11:30 PM

South Africa: 5:30 PM

Spain: 5:30 PM

Sweden: 5:30 PM

Switzerland: 5:30 PM

UAE: 7:30 PM

UK: 4:30 PM

United States: 11:30 AM (ET)

Newcastle vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sports

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2

Belgium: Play Sports, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 2

Brazil: ESPN, Star+, GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Canal+ France, Free

Germany: Sky Sport Top Event, WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 8, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Star Sports Select 2, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD2, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sports 1

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport One, Sky Sport 4K

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport OTT 8, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport OTT 8

Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 5 Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: 222 Hub Premier 2, 221 Hub Premier 1, 223 Hub Premier 3, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport OTT 8, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League, Canal+ France, Sky Sport Top Event

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: Sling TV, SiriusXM FC, nbcsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, NBC Sports App, Telemundo.

