Deportivo Pereira will play against Boca Juniors in what will be the Matchday 4 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores group stage. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

Boca are the current leaders of group F with an almost perfect score, no less than 7 points out of 9 possible. Of course, they want to continue at the top of the standings so that their qualification to the round of 16 of this Copa Libertadores is never in danger.

However, they will not have an easy game since their rivals will be Deportivo Pereira, a team that made it quite difficult for them in the game played at “La Bombonera”. The Colombians also want the leadership of the group, and for this they must beat Boca, the main candidates to finish in first place.

When will Deportivo Pereira vs Boca Juniors be played?

The game for the Matchday 4 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores group phase between Deportivo Pereira and Boca Juniors at the Estadio Hernán Ramírez Villegas in Risaralda, Colombia will be played today, May 24 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Deportivo Pereira vs Boca Juniors: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Deportivo Pereira vs Boca Juniors in the US

This Matchday 4 game of the 2023 Copa Libertadores group phase between Deportivo Pereira and Boca Juniors will be broadcast in the United States on Sling TV. Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS in Spanish, beIN SPORTS.