Leicester City will play against Liverpool for the Matchday 36 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
It will undoubtedly be a very intense game, with two teams that fight for very different objectives. On one hand will be Liverpool, who have not the best start in the season (especially after having several injured players) but in the last Matchdays, they have improved a lot their performances and now are fighting for qualifying to the Champions League.
On the other hand, will be Leicester City, who are in a complicate situation with the relegation. If the league finished now, they would be relegated. They have now 30 points, but the good news for them is that Everton lost to Manchester City so, with a victory, the “Foxes” could leave the relegation zone.
Leicester City vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 6:00 AM (May 16)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (May 16)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 4:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (May 16)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (May 16)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 2:00 AM (May 16)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (May 16)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 3:00 AM (May 16)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (May 16)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Leicester City vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2, Star Sports 3 Asia
Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1
Brazil: GUIGO, Star+, NOW NET and Claro, ESPN
Canada: FuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: Sky Sport Top Event, WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
India: Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select HD2, JioTV, Star Sports 3 Asia, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3, sooka
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: TV3+ Norway, V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1
Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD
USA: Sling TV, nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, USA Network.