Leicester City vs Liverpool: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 Premier League in your country

Leicester City will play against Liverpool for the Matchday 36 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

It will undoubtedly be a very intense game, with two teams that fight for very different objectives. On one hand will be Liverpool, who have not the best start in the season (especially after having several injured players) but in the last Matchdays, they have improved a lot their performances and now are fighting for qualifying to the Champions League.

On the other hand, will be Leicester City, who are in a complicate situation with the relegation. If the league finished now, they would be relegated. They have now 30 points, but the good news for them is that Everton lost to Manchester City so, with a victory, the “Foxes” could leave the relegation zone.

Leicester City vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (May 16)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (May 16)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 4:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (May 16)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (May 16)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 2:00 AM (May 16)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (May 16)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (May 16)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (May 16)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Leicester City vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2, Star Sports 3 Asia

Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1

Brazil: GUIGO, Star+, NOW NET and Claro, ESPN

Canada: FuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sky Sport Top Event, WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

India: Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select HD2, JioTV, Star Sports 3 Asia, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3, sooka

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: TV3+ Norway, V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD

USA: Sling TV, nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, USA Network.