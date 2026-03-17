Why is Kylian Mbappe not starting today for Real Madrid vs Man City in leg 2 of 2026 Champions League Round of 16?

Kylian Mbappe starts on the bench today in Real Madrid’s Champions League clash against Manchester City as he’s coming back from a knee injury. Follow our liveblog of Real Madrid vs. Manchester City and don’t miss a single thing!

Mbappe has missed recent matches with a knee problem suffered in late February, with his last appearance being in Real Madrid’s LaLiga game against Osasuna on Feb. 21. The injury forced him to sit out five games in all competitions.

Still, Real Madrid received a boost ahead of the second leg as he was included in the traveling squad for the trip to Manchester. While he may not be at full fitness, his potential involvement could be significant.

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When did Kylian Mbappe rejoin the Real Madrid squad?

Kylian Mbappe rejoined the Real Madrid squad on March 16, 2026, when he was included in the traveling roster for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg against Manchester City.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid in action during a LaLiga EA Sports match in 2026 (Source: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

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The French forward returned after recovering from a knee injury that had kept him out of several matches in recent weeks. Real Madrid confirmed his return when the club released its squad list for the trip to Manchester.

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The striker traveled with the team along with other players returning from injury, including Jude Bellingham, giving the Spanish side an important boost ahead of the decisive knockout match.

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Real Madrid’s lineup in Manchester with Mbappe on the bench

In the days leading up to the Champions League clash with Manchester City, Mbappe resumed training and gradually rejoined team activities. His progress allowed the club to include him in the matchday squad, and he could come off the bench if needed.

Real Madrid’s starting eleven today: Thibaut Courtois, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rudiger, Dean Huijsen, Fran Garcia, Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde, Arda Guler, Thiago Pitarch, Brahim Diaz, Vinicius Jr.

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