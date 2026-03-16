Warriors receive positive news about Jimmy Butler’s ACL injury update after he reveals how he has been feeling

The Golden State Warriors have suffered since the ACL injury to Jimmy Butler, so it is always good news when he speaks about his recovery, and that is exactly what Butler did. He spoke to the media for the first time since he suffered an NBA season-ending ACL tear in his right knee back in late January.

“Feel like I just had surgery on my ACL five weeks ago,” Butler said while seated at his locker, his two silver crutches tucked right beside him. “All in all, I’m good. Happy.” Butler’s words were the opposite of what his knees suggested.

With his legs stretched out, the long scars running across the swollen, surgically repaired right knee were visible, the same knee that had surgery on February 9, a clear sign that Butler was still in the early stages of the long recovery process required after an ACL tear.

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Butler misses the Warriors

During this process, which is still in its early stage as mentioned, Butler is only beginning his physical recovery, though the mental side is also important. Butler appeared to be in good spirits, but it was clear he missed being around his teammates.

immy Butler III #10 of the Golden State Warriors.

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“[It’s been] tough not being around my guys,” Butler said of his last five weeks. “Hard not being able to play the game I love. And not being able to travel. Tough, but the rehab has been going. We’re doing what we’re supposed to be doing to try to get back on the timeline.”

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But like the positive and introspective person Butler has always been, he kept his perspective on the situation. “It’s not all bad, I still get to tell people I’m an NBA players. So I’m happy about that,” Butler said before gesturing toward two-way players Nate Williams and Malevy Leons, two lockers over.

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“There are still some wonderful guys who are taking advantage of their opportunity, with some guys being down. That was me at one point back in my Chicago days. So I get very happy, and it makes me smile when I see people play well. And then, you know, I got my family around, kids around. And then I just know that I’m working back towards something. So it all keeps you in perspective.”

The Warriors miss Butler

The Golden State Warriors have gone 7-16 since Butler tore his ACL against the Miami Heat on January 19. Shortly after Butler went down, Stephen Curry followed with patellofemoral pain syndrome and bone bruising in his knee. Without their two NBA stars, the Warriors have fallen to ninth in the West. With injuries affecting other players across the roster, they are also in danger of slipping further to tenth with the Portland Trail Blazers close behind.

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