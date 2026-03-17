NY Mets’ Carlos Mendoza shows strong confidence in Mark Vientos despite spring struggles

The New York Mets and manager Carlos Mendoza continue to show confidence in Mark Vientos as the young slugger works through a difficult stretch during Spring Training.

Mendoza recently sat down with Vientos to reinforce that message, emphasizing that the 26-year-old is already part of the Mets’ plans moving forward. “It’s the human element… they are competitors, they want to see results,” Mendoza said, according to SNY. “We’re not looking for results here, we’re just looking for quality at-bats.”

The manager doubled down on his belief in Vientos’ potential, stating, “We’re not putting too much into results right now… he’s going to be a big player for us. I’m pretty confident that we’re going to get a really good version of Mark Vientos.”

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Mendoza has also been weighing other key decisions this spring, including when he evaluated the risk of Nolan McLean starting the WBC Final for Team USA, reflecting his broader approach to player development and long‑term planning

Carlos Mendoza #64 of the Mets looks on from the dugout. John David Mercer/Getty Images

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Hard contact offers encouragement

Although Vientos has yet to find consistent results, his underlying performance suggests progress. He has been making solid contact, including a 106.4 mph line drive that resulted in an out, reflecting the type of approach the Mets want to see.

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see also Phillies’ Bryson Stott looks poised for breakout season after strong spring start

Mets remain focused on long-term impact

New York views Vientos as a key offensive piece heading into the 2026 season. His ability to generate power and contribute defensively makes him an important part of the roster.

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If he continues to maintain strong contact and plate discipline, the Mets believe results will follow. With Mendoza’s backing, Vientos remains firmly positioned as a player to watch once the regular season begins.

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