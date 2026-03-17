Manchester City vs Real Madrid LIVE: Courtois subbed off for Lunin! (1-1) 2026 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg

The Etihad Stadium is set to host a pivotal encounter today, as Manchester City take on Real Madrid in the second leg of the 2026 UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

Manchester City face a massive challenge on home soil after falling 3–0 in the opening leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, which featured a first-half hat-trick by Federico Valverde.

For this critical fixture, Real Madrid could see the return of Kylian Mbappe, who traveled with the squad to Manchester after recovering from a knee injury. However, he is expected to begin the match on the substitute bench.