Trending topics:
champions league

Manchester City vs Real Madrid LIVE: Courtois subbed off for Lunin! (1-1) 2026 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg

Manchester City face Real Madrid in a crucial second-leg clash of the 2026 UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Stay here for minute-by-minute updates of this marquee matchup!

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Matheus Nunes of Manchester City battles for possession with Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid.
© Getty ImagesMatheus Nunes of Manchester City battles for possession with Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid.

The Etihad Stadium is set to host a pivotal encounter today, as Manchester City take on Real Madrid in the second leg of the 2026 UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

Manchester City face a massive challenge on home soil after falling 3–0 in the opening leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, which featured a first-half hat-trick by Federico Valverde.

For this critical fixture, Real Madrid could see the return of Kylian Mbappe, who traveled with the squad to Manchester after recovering from a knee injury. However, he is expected to begin the match on the substitute bench.

Advertisement

49'- What a save by Lunin! (1-1)

Lunin brilliantly denied Erling Haaland his team's second goal!

46'- Substitutions in both teams (1-1)

In Real Madrid, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was replaced by Andriy Lunin. Meanwhile, in Manchester City Ruben Dias and Tijjani Reijnders were replaced by Marc Guehi and Nathan Ake.

The second half is underway!

Manchester City and Real Madrid are already playing the second half!

First half summary

Following an electric start from both sides, it appeared Manchester City was closer to breaking the deadlock. However, a pivotal VAR review in the 19th minute changed the complexion of the match. City captain Bernardo Silva was found to have handled the ball on the goal line to deny a scoring opportunity, resulting in a straight red card and a penalty for the visitors. Vinicius Jr. made no mistake from the spot, coolly converting to give Real Madrid a 1–0 lead and a 4–0 advantage on aggregate.

Despite being down to ten men, the hosts refused to back down and continued to press for an equalizer. Their persistence paid off in the 40th minute when Erling Haaland pounced on a rebound to level the score at 1–1, reigniting hope for the fans at the Etihad Stadium. The stage is set for a dramatic second half, as 10-man Manchester City look to pull off a historic comeback to force extra time, while Real Madrid aim to utilize their numerical advantage to secure their spot in the quarterfinals.

Halftime!

The first half at the Etihad Stadium has finished!

Advertisement

45'+3- First yellow card of the game (1-1)

City's Abdukodir Khusanov received a yellow card.

40'- GOOOOOAAAAL OF MANCHESTER CITY!!! (1-1)

Erling Haaland scores the equalizer!

Tweet placeholder

37'- Great save by Donnarumma (0-1)

After a great play by Brahim Diaz, the forward unleashed a powerful strike that Donnarumma brilliantly saved it.

34'- Rodri tries one more from outside the box (0-1)

Once again, Rodri attempted a strike from outside the area, but his shot whistled just wide of the post.

26'- Huge miss by Rodri! (0-1)

Rodri had a golden opportunity right in front of goal, but his shot sailed high over the crossbar!

Advertisement

23'- Great save by Courtois and huge miss by Vini! (0-1)

First, Thibaut Courtois produced a world-class save to deny Erling Haaland what looked like a certain equalizer. Immediately after, Real Madrid launched a lightning-fast counterattack and Vinicius Jr missed an incredible chance to score the second goal.

21'- GOOOOAAAAL OF REAL MADRID!!! (0-1)

Vinicius Jr. scores the opener from the penalty spot!!

Tweet placeholder

19'- Penalty for Real Madrid!

After a VAR review, the referee awarded a penalty for Real Madrid and a red card for Bernardo Silva.

16'- Vinicius hit the post! (0-0)

Vinicius Jr. nearly broke the deadlock with a brilliant strike that rattled off the post!

12'- Another try from Rodri (0-0)

The Spanish midfielder tried once again from outside the box, but this time his effort went far away from Courtois' goal.

Advertisement

4'- Another great save by Courtois! (0-0)

This time it was Rodri who unleashed a powerful strike, but Courtois was right there to deny City's first goal!

2'- Nice shot from Cherki! (0-0)

Now it was Manchester City’s turn to respond. Rayan Cherki unleashed a powerful strike that Thibaut Courtois managed to parry away with a brilliant save. It has been an electric start at the Etihad Stadium!

1'- What a chance missed by Valverde! (0-0)

Federico Valverde went one-on-one against Gianluigi Donnarumma, but his shot lacked power, allowing the Italian goalkeeper to gather the ball without trouble.

GAME ON!

The game between Manchester City and Real Madrid is underway!

Players are on the pitch!

Players from both teams are on the field for the Champions League anthem. Everything is ready for the start of the match!

Advertisement

Real Madrid hold a great advantage

The scenarios for Real Madrid are highly favorable as they head into the second leg. Having secured a dominant 3–0 victory in the opening match, a win or even a draw at the Etihad Stadium would grant them direct passage to the quarterfinals.

Even a defeat could be enough for the Spanish giants to progress as a loss by two goals or fewer would still see them advance on aggregate. However, a loss by exactly three goals would level the aggregate score and force thirty minutes of extra time, while a loss by four or more goals would result in the 15-time champions being eliminated from the competition.

Both teams doing warm up activities

Players for both sides have taken the field for warmups at the Etihad Stadium!

Today's referees

French referee Clement Turpin has been appointed to officiate the clash between Manchester City and Real Madrid. He will be joined on the field by Nicolas Danos and Benjamin Pages, who are set to serve as the assistant referees.

Full officiating team:

  • Referee: Clement Turpin (FRA)
  • Assistant Referee 1: Nicolas Danos (FRA)
  • Assistant Referee 2: Benjamin Pages (FRA)
  • Fourth official: Willy Delajod (FRA)
  • VAR: Jerome Brisard (FRA)

Manchester City lineup confirmed!

City's starting XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Matheus Nunes, Abdukodir Khusanov, Ruben Dias, Rayan Ait-Nouri; Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Cherki, Jeremy Doku; Erling Haaland.

Tweet placeholder

Why is Kylian Mbappe not playing?

Kylian Mbappe will not be among the starters to face Manchester City, as he is returning from a knee injury that forced him to miss five matches. While he will not be in the starting XI, he may see minutes during the second half of the encounter.

Advertisement

Real Madrid lineup confirmed!

Real Madrid's starting XI: Thibaut Courtois; Trent-Alexander Arnold; Antonio Rudiger, Dean Huijsen, Fran Garcia; Federico Valverde, Thiago Pitarch, Aurelien Tchouameni, Arda Guler; Brahim Diaz, Vinicius Jr.

Tweet placeholder

Kickoff time and where to watch

Manchester City vs Real Madrid will get underway at the Etihad Stadium at 4:00 PM (ET).

DAZN will be the primary option to watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid in the USA. The other option to enjoy the game is Paramount+.

Manchester City and Real Madrid clash in the 2026 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg

Welcome to our live blog of the UEFA Champions League. Manchester City host Real Madrid today at the Etihad Stadium in the second leg of the Champions League Round of 16, after a 3-0 loss at the Santiago Bernabeu!

Stay with us for all the action and minute-by-minute updates of this exciting game!

Gianni Taina
Gianni Taina
ALSO READ
What happens if Real Madrid win, tie or lose vs Man City today?
Soccer

What happens if Real Madrid win, tie or lose vs Man City today?

Where to watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Where to watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Why is Mbappe not starting today for Real Madrid vs Man City?
Soccer

Why is Mbappe not starting today for Real Madrid vs Man City?

Video: Vinicius Jr misses penalty against Donnarumma in Champions League
Soccer

Video: Vinicius Jr misses penalty against Donnarumma in Champions League

Better Collective Logo