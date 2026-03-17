The Miami Dolphins are reportedly trading star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos in a deal that not only changes the wide receiver depth charts, but also many picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Dolphins are getting the Broncos’ first round pick (30th overall) along with their late third and fourth round picks (30th in each round) in this year’s NFL Draft.

This leaves Miami with the following draft picks in April:

Round 1: No. 11

Round 1: No. 30 (from Broncos)

Round 2: No. 43

Round 3: No. 75

Round 3: No. 87 (from Eagles)

Round 3: No. 90 (from Texans)

Round 3: No. 94 (from Broncos)

Round 4: No. 130 (from Broncos)

Round 5: No. 151

Round 7: No. 227

Round 7: No. 238 (from Chargers through Titans and Jets)

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Denver, meanwhile, is receiving Miami’s fourth-round pick (11th in round) in 2026 in addition to Waddle. This leaves the Broncos with the following draft picks in 2026:

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Round 2: 62nd overall

Round 4: 108th overall (via Saints; Devaughn Vele trade)

Round 4: 111th overall (from Dolphins)

Round 5: 170th overall

Round 7: 246th overall

Round 7: 256th overall (Javonte Williams comp pick)

Round 7: 257th overall (Riley Dixon comp pick)

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Dolphins embrace full rebuild by trading Waddle

The Dolphins trading Waddle confirms that the team is embracing a full rebuild in 2026. Having already parted with Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa, Miami is heading into the new season looking for a truly fresh start.

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There’s a new regime in South Florida with Jon Eric Sullivan entering his first year as the Dolphins’ general manager and Jeff Hafley as head coach.

The Fins are ready to build a new offense around Malik Willis, the quarterback they signed in free agency. With many draft picks, young talent will arrive in South Florida hoping to reverse the franchise’s fortunes.

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Waddle boosts Broncos’ offense after promising 2025

The Broncos, on the other hand, are looking to build on a promising 2025 season where they fell just short of a Super Bowl appearance.

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Bo Nix gave them hope until an unfortunate injury late in the playoffs, but now he’s getting more help in Waddle to try and get over the hump.

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Waddle arrives in Denver with 78 NFL starts under his belt, having caught 373 passes for 5,039 yards and 26 touchdowns during his fruitful stint in Miami.

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Perhaps the change of scenery allows Waddle to chase the playoff success he couldn’t achieve with the Dolphins, who went 0-2 in the postseason with him on the team.